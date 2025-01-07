Razer's new Blade 16 laptop is its thinnest model yet

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CES 2025 has officially begun and it has brought new products from Samsung, LG and, now, Razer. We have a first look at Razer's next generation Blade 16, a model the company claims is its "thinest Razer gaming laptop ever." The news comes one year after Razer announced its predecessor at CES 2024.

So, how thin is thin? According to Razer, the newest Blade 16 is up to 32 percent slimmer than the 2024 model at 0.59 inches thick. We'll have to see how this reduced space impacts its battery life.

The Blade 16's keyboard has also undergone a change, with 50 percent more travel at 1.5mm. Plus, the 16-inch screen has a QHD+ 240Hz OLED display that can respond in 0.2ms. Razer has also given the Blade 16 AMD Ryzen AI processors for the first time to support any AI-powered applications. The Blade 16 doesn't have a price yet but, given its predecessor starts at $2,700, it's unlikely to be cheap.

Razer also used CES to announce an "AI esports coach" called Project Ava. It provides real-time support that draws from the slightly vague "community wisdom and knowledge bases." Gamers will be able to access it during breaks, in their headset while playing or in a chat box. It should be available in an upcoming beta version.

Plus, Razer rolled out a range of new gaming accessories, including the Monitor Stand Chroma for $200. It can hold up to 44 pounds, has a 4-port USB-C hub and supports 16.8 million colors for custom lighting — all great features but still $200 for essentially a stand. There's also the Iskur V2 X, which has similar features to the Iskur V2 but with a larger seat base (over 21 inches) and a much more accessible price, $300 compared to $650. Speaking of chairs, Razer announced Project Arielle, a concept chair that offers heating and cooling systems.

We're reporting live from CES 2025 in Las Vegas from January 5-10. Read our CES 2025 preview, and take a look back at our picks for Best of CES 2024.