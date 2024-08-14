Proton VPN's browser extension is now free for all users

You can now get and use Proton VPN's browser extension even if you're not a paying user. The extension used to only be accessible if you're on one of the service's paid plans, but now you can install it as long as you're on a Firefox- or a Chromium-based browser. Proton VPN was our top choice for VPNs last year, because it was fast and doesn't collect data that passes through its network.

Its apps for Windows, Mac, iOS, Android and Linux have always been free to use, but the unpaid service does come with limitations. The service's paid plans are faster, has over 100 countries to choose from and lets you connect up to 10 devices at once. Meanwhile, the free version struggled to stay connected at times when we tested it out. Still, it does its job and now it comes with access to the service's browser extension, which lets you keep your Proton VPN connection within your browser only.

Yes, the extension will let you use your standard internet connection outside of your browser. If you're using an app that doesn't work properly when you're on a device-wide VPN, but you want to protect your connection or circumvent region-based website blocks, the extension can solve your problem. Proton unfortunately has no plans to release a Safari browser for now, but we'll let you know if that changes. You can get the Chrome and Firefox extensions from Proton VPN's official website.

The company has also recently launched a new plan called Proton Duo, if you're considering paying for its products. It was specifically designed for two users who'll then get to share 1 TB of storage space (with additional 15 GB of bonus storage every year), as well as full access to Proton Mail, Drive, Calendar, Pass and VPN.

This article contains affiliate links; if you click such a link and make a purchase, we may earn a commission.