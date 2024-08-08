The M4 Mac mini could be Apple's smallest desktop computer to date

The Mac mini could be in line for a major overhaul when the M4-powered model arrives. It's said to be about the size of an Apple TV box, according to Mark Gurman of Bloomberg . That would make it the smallest desktop computer Apple has built. The M4 Mac mini is expected to emerge later this year and, if the report holds up, this would also mark the first major revamp of the system since 2010 — when it was last redesigned under Steve Jobs.

The next Mac mini may be just 3.7 inches wide, which is less than half the size of the M2 existing model . But while its footprint may be smaller, the M4 Mac mini could turn out to be taller than the current 1.4-inch-high system. It's expected to still have an aluminum shell.

The report indicates the next Mac mini may be roughly equivalent to an iPad Pro, the latest model of which has an M4 chipset . It could be cheaper for Apple to produce than the current Mac mini but it's unclear whether that would result in the company lowering the retail price, which sits at $599 for the M2-powered model.

Apple is said to be testing two versions of the Mac mini, including the iPad Pro equivalent and a more powerful setup with an M4 Pro chipset. According to Gurman, the company has tested builds with three or more USB-C ports, a power socket and an HDMI port. It'll be very interesting to see if the company foregoes USB-A ports with the new Mac mini.

Elsewhere, we could see M4-powered iMacs and MacBook Pros this year too. The next-gen MacBook Airs may not arrive until spring, while Gurman suggests that the next Mac Pro and Mac Studio could debut in mid-2025.