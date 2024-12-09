The Raspberry Pi 500 is a $90 computer in a keyboard

Raspberry Pi has just released its new computer-in-a-keyboard, the Raspberry Pi 500 , the successor to the Raspberry Pi 400 . It shares most of the same internal components as the Raspberry Pi 5 , but with a keyboard shell and improved heatsink — all for $90.

The Pi 500 is equipped with a 2.4GHz quad-core 64-bit Arm Cortex-A76 CPU and comes with 8GB of RAM. It has three USB A ports (two USB 3.0 ports and one USB 2.0 port) but no USB-C slots besides the charger, which doesn't support peripherals like mice and docks. Both WiFi and Ethernet are supported natively, along with Bluetooth 5.0. The package also includes a 32GB microSD card preloaded with Raspberry Pi OS, a Linux distribution based on Debian.

Currently, the Pi 500 only has US and UK keyboards, but variants in other languages like Spanish and Japanese are on the way, TechCrunch notes. Depending on the language, the keyboard can have 78 to 83 keys.