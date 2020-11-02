The Raspberry Pi 400 is a $70 keyboard that's also a computer

The $70 Computer Unit is the no-frills option: you literally get the keyboard and will need add your own power and accessories. However, the $100 Pi 400 Computer Kit includes a localized power supply, mouse, a pre-formatted 16GB microSD card, a Beginner’s Guide and a 1M micro HDMI to HDMI-A cable. It’s very similar to the Desktop Kit but with even fewer parts.

Raspberry Pi Foundation

The inspiration behind the Pi 400 came from “challenges for less-technical users in configuring a device with lots of parts, often without hands-on support because COVID-related restrictions on home visits,” confirmed Raspberry Pi CEO Eben Upton.

“The all-in-one form factor is about simplifying the setup for people who just want to use their Raspberry Pi as a PC. Fewer components on the desk means less clutter, faster setup and teardown times, and fewer opportunities to misconfigure the device. It actually also brings some cost savings, so the kit is significantly cheaper than the Pi 4 4GB Desktop Kit ($100 vs $120 RRP).”

The Raspberry Pi Desktop Kits will remain on sale for people who want the flexibility of the original form factor, or want to buy models with differing memory capabilities. The company doesn’t currently have any plans to offer a 2GB version of the Pi 400, due to the proportional cost saving being quite small, but may decide to offer a beefier model for “large corporate or educational deployments where the accumulated cost saving is worthwhile” further down the road.

Raspberry Pi Foundation

For those of a certain age, the Pi 400 may look familiar; the '80s was full of all-in-one micro computers like the Commodore 64, ZX Spectrum, BBC Micro and Atari 800XL. "I was a BBC Micro and Amiga kid," said Upton, "without those platforms I, and lots of other people like me, would never have ended up in the engineering field." Continuing that push to help young people study computer science has always been a core part of the Raspberry Pi Foundation's mission, and Upton says "this is just the next phase of that journey."

The Raspberry Pi 400 is available to buy from today in the US, UK and France. The official list of resellers can be found here.