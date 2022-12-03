Crash Bandicoot mobile game is 'On the Run' to an early grave The freemium auto-runner launched in March of last year.

Game developer King said today it’s shutting down Crash Bandicoot: On the Run. The Android and iOS title didn't last long, as it had just launched in March 2021.

King announced on its Facebook page (via Eurogamer) that it would shut down the game’s servers on February 16th, 2023, after which you’ll no longer be able to play. All in-app purchases are already turned off, and players will have until the game’s last day to spend any purchased purple crystals.

The game was an auto-runner in the vein of Temple Run. Holding their phones in portrait orientation, players used touch controls to move the furry marsupial from lane to lane, dodging obstacles, breaking boxes and firing projectiles.

Turn on browser notifications to receive breaking news alerts from Engadget You can disable notifications at any time in your settings menu. Not now Turned on Turn on

Putting these together makes me think a relaunch is going to happen pic.twitter.com/ZCGep4FCdL — 🎁🎁Festive Charlie🎁🎁 (@AdventureCharl) December 16, 2022

King left plenty of room for confusion before today’s announcement. Some fans noticed last week that it had been delisted from Google Play and the App Store without explanation. Twitter user Festive Charlie reached out (via Crashy News) to King customer support asking about the removal, and a representative responded, “Rest assured though that the adventure is far from over. Our technical wizards in the Studio are already busy putting their finishing touches to more exciting features and islands which will be available very soon.” Although it isn’t shocking that a developer’s (possibly outsourced) customer-support team would be left in the dark about an unannounced cancellation, it’s harder to excuse suggesting to a fan the game is about to receive exciting new content when it was actually on its deathbed.

Crash Bandicoot fans still have adventures to look forward to on bigger screens. Next year, the multiplayer Crash Team Rumble will bring 4v4 arena matches to PS5/4, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One.