Discord is rolling out end-to-end encryption for voice and video calls

Discord is rolling out new end-to-end encryption for both audio and video calls on its platform. The tech will be applied to calls from DMs, group DMs, voice channels and Go Live streams. Discord detailed the tech and its goals for the end-to-end encryption (E2EE) in a blog post . Desktop and mobile clients already support the new upgrade, and the rest of the clients should be getting the feature next year.

The company has focused on transparency with its E2EE protocols, and has made plenty of information about it publicly available . Discord is also promising that there should be no sacrifices to call quality with the addition of E2EE. One notable exception to the encryption protocol will be messages. Discord said that's so that the messages can still fall under the company's content moderation rules.