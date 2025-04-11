Microsoft is rolling out its controversial Recall feature to Windows Insiders

Microsoft is gradually rolling out new preview features to Windows Insiders, including Recall, which has been the target of critics' security and privacy concerns since it was announced. It was originally supposed to be a preview experience that's broadly available to all Windows 11 Copilot+ PCs when the first batch of AI-assisted devices hit the market in June last year. But Microsoft pushed back its release to ensure the feature was truly secure. It delayed the tool's rollout yet again in October 2024 to "refine the experience before previewing it with Windows Insiders."

Recall lets you quickly jump back to whatever you previously had open on your screen, whether it's a web page, an image, a document, an email or a chat thread. It works by regularly taking screenshots of your activity in the background, which it then saves into a searchable database. If you want to go back to a particular task you were doing in the past, you can either browse through the screenshots in the tool's timeline and choose one or type a query in the search bar of its interface with a description of what you're looking for using natural language.

Due to the privacy and security concerns around Recall, Microsoft made it an opt-in feature. You'll have to explicitly enable it, and you'll have to verify your identity with a Windows Hello authentication method before you can access your snapshots. Further, you can delete any snapshot you want, and you can pause saving them anytime. As The Verge notes, Microsoft previously made Recall available to a smaller number of test users, but releasing it to all Insiders brings it one step closer to a wide release.