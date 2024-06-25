Dead by Daylight's next survivor is Lara Croft

Behavior Interactive just announced another Dead by Daylight crossover that brings everyone’s favorite looter/archeologist Lara Croft into the game. The Tomb Raider expansion launches on July 16 and features the younger and grittier version of the character as seen in the newer titles collected in the Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy.

The ultimate survivor faces a gauntlet of otherworldly peril.

Lara Croft is coming.

Dead by Daylight: Tomb Raider. July 16. @tombraider



PTB Patch Notes

Reddit 🔗 https://t.co/IulnB3mrTS

Forums 🔗 https://t.co/GNpztWbfXe pic.twitter.com/0kYgKzRVBL — Dead by Daylight (@DeadbyDaylight) June 25, 2024

This is technically Croft’s first foray into horror, but she’s definitely no stranger to cold-blooded murder. Throughout the franchise, she’s ended the lives of around 3,000 people. She’s a bigger killer than Jason Voorhees, Freddy Krueger and Michael Myers combined. She even signed up to fight in the Call of Duty franchise. In other words, Croft will be right at home fending off Leatherface, Pinhead and the other horror icons featured in the game.

Dead by Deadlight is currently embroiled in a chapter inspired by Dungeons and Dragons, complete with a murderous Vecna and plenty of new maps. So the addition of a non-horror character like Croft doesn’t come as too much of a surprise. There’s also a Castlevania-inspired chapter coming later in the year, with details to be released in August.

There’s only one problem with this Tomb Raider crossover. The survivors in Dead by Daylight are typically unarmed and, well, Lara Croft loves her pistols, knives and bows. It’ll be weird to control a terrified and unarmed Croft, right? I guess we'll find out on July 16. Also, for those wondering, the devs still haven’t added the long-requested Jason to the lineup of killers.