'Dead Rising' is back with a new Deluxe Remaster

Capcom announced a new remaster of its 2006 zombie smasher Dead Rising. The new update, Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster, is currently scheduled for a release this year on "the newest generation of platforms." We can assume that means at least the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X/S, though it may hit previous-gen consoles as well. Both Frank West and the Willamette Parkview Mall are looking great (although Frank seems to have a different voice in this version). This project looks like a big rebuild with completely redone assets, but we don't have any confirmation yet about the extent of the possible changes afoot. Check out the teaser above to see the differences.

This is the second time Capcom has overhauled the look of this fan-favorite title. It received an HD remaster in 2016 that marked the original's ten-year anniversary, with updates that brought Dead Rising, Dead Rising 2, and Dead Rising 2: Off the Record into the modern era to run at 1080p and 60 fps. But gaming hardware has made even more leaps forward since then, so the Deluxe Remaster could up the ante to 4K, or possibly add in some HDR so that those blood splatters look extra vivid. After all, Frank's a photographer. Gotta go for the best image quality.