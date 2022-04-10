'Dead Space' remake trailer shows a twist on familiar gameplay

Motive and EA have finally shared a gameplay trailer for their long-expected Dead Space remake. To an extent, the clip shows what you'd expect. It's a familiar retelling of Isaac Clarke's horror-filled mission to the mining ship USG Ishimura, but with much-improved visuals and sounds that make better use of modern hardware. You're still severing the limbs of Necromorphs and floating through zero-gravity segments, just with eerie volumetric lighting and more realistic, context-sensitive sounds.

It's not quite a rehash, thankfully. Isaac is no longer silent like he was in the 2008 original, and there's a better feel for a story that involves the battle for sanity and discovering the fate of Isaac's girlfriend Nicole. To some extent, the remake is an opportunity to refine Dead Space rather than simply profiting from a well-known name.

The revived Dead Space will be released January 27th, 2023 for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. While it isn't a brand new game like fans might want, this preview suggests Motive is at least delivering what you'd expect from a remake: a modernization of graphics and gameplay that's still true to the experience that drew people in the first time around.