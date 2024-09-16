8BitDo's Ultimate C controller is cheaper than it was on Prime Day at only $15

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Pick it up for 25 percent off right now.

The temperature will soon be dropping and that means we have more excuses to stay inside and dig into the games we love. If you're a computer gamer looking to upgrade your setup in anticipation, then now might just be the time to do it. Currently, 8Bitdo's Ultimate C Wired Controller is available for $15, down from $20 — a 25 percent discount. The sale brings this controller to a new all-time low price, a dollar less than it was on Prime Day.

You can get the marked-down 8Bitdo Ultimate C Wired Controller in either Field Green or Lilac Purple (I'm looking at the purple one myself). The controller is compatible with Steam Deck, Windows and Android, though the rumble vibrations only work on Windows. It also has a plug-and-play for a PC with a USB cord attached.

If you can't be bothered with a wired controller, check out 8Bitido's Ultimate C Wireless model. Right now, it's full price at $30 but has dropped to $25 in the past. It runs up to 25 hours on a charge and connects to your device through a 2.4GHz USB dongle.

October Prime Day 2024 is around the corner, serving as Amazon’s (un)official kickoff to the holiday shopping season. If you’re eager to snag some early holiday deals for those on your list (or yourself), here’s what we know so far about the next Prime Day shopping event.

When is October Prime Day 2024?

Amazon has not announced the dates of fall Prime Day 2024 yet, but we do know it will be returning sometime in October.

What is October Prime Day?

October Prime Day is an extension of the regular Prime Day sale held annually in July. It features exclusive deals on Amazon for Prime members, although not quite on as big of a scale as the main summer Prime Day.

How long is October Prime Day?

In years past, October Prime Day has been two days long, just like Prime Day in July.