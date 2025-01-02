8Bitdo's Ultimate Wired Controller for Xbox drops to only $30

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8Bitdo makes some of our favorite controllers for all manner of consoles and gaming rigs, and now you can pick an Xbox controller of theirs up for only $30. The 8Bitdo Ultimate Wired Controller for Xbox is 33 percent off and down to just about a record-low price. Considering first-party Xbox controllers can be around $60, this is an especially good deal.

This controller may be more affordable, but it's not a cheap knockoff. It's licensed by Xbox and compatible with the Xbox Series X, Series S, Xbox One and Windows 10 and above; that means you can switch back and forth and use it with your console and PC.

There are two extra buttons on the back that aren't included with the official controller, which could be useful for mapping (particularly with PC games.) To that end, the controller offers custom button mapping and stick/trigger sensitivity for control over vibration.

The Hall effect joysticks and impulse triggers should increase both durability and sensitivity, while minimizing drift. There's also a 3.5mm audio jack on the back to directly connect to headphones. Other features include a classic d-pad and an enhanced grip.

So what's the catch? It's right there in the name. This is a wired controller, which is both a blessing and a curse. Wired controllers offer reduced latency, making them the preferred choice for pro-level gamers, but keep folks tethered to a cable. It ships with a fairly long cable, at nearly ten feet, but the wireless range of a standard Bluetooth controller comes in at around 20 feet.

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