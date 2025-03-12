A four-pack of AirTags is back on sale for a record-low price

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The recent wave of good deals on Apple gear doesn't stop at iPad, MacBook Air or Apple Watch models. A four-pack of Apple AirTags has dropped back down to a record low price of $64.49 . That's 35 percent off the regular price of $99.

The AirTag is our pick for the best Bluetooth tracker for iPhone users. AirTags are deeply integrated into Apple's ecosystem, making them a cinch to set up using an iPhone. They're easy to use as well as they work with Apple's Find My app.

Apple Apple AirTag (four-pack) Four of Apple's AirTag trackers can be yours for $64.49. That's the lowest price we've seen for this four-pack. See at Amazon

In large part thanks to the many, many iPhones that are out in the wild, AirTags can help you find misplaced items. Whenever someone with an iPhone is close enough to such an item with an AirTag attached, it will appear in your Find My app.

In addition, if you happen to accidentally leave something with an AirTag somewhere, you'll likely receive a left-behind alert once you're a certain distance away from it (1,200 feet or so, based on our testing). It's possible to disable these alerts for certain trackers and set up exceptions for such notifications when your AirTags are at, say, your home or place of work.

If you have an iPhone 11 or later (not including an iPhone SE or iPhone 16e), your phone's ultra-wide band chip can point you in the direction of an AirTag using arrows and a distance meter once you're within 25 feet of it. One major reason that this is useful is because the AirTag has the quietest ring of any tracker we've tested. It also comes in handy when the AirTag is out of sight.

The AirTag has a replaceable battery and it has an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance. However, the device's audible ring only lasts for seven seconds, so you might end up having to trigger it a few times to find your AirTag. There's no attachment point built in either, so if you'd like to affix an AirTag to a set of keys, for instance, you'll probably need to buy an AirTag accessory .

Check out our coverage of the best Apple deals for more discounts, and follow @EngadgetDeals on X for the latest tech deals and buying advice.