A four pack of Apple AirTags drops to $73 on Amazon

You can get a four-pack of Apple AirTags right now for even less than it went for during Amazon Prime Day. The multipack is currently 26 percent off on Amazon, dropping the price down to just $73. That’s the cheapest we’ve seen it go in recent memory. A pack of four usually costs $99. The individual AirTag is discounted too, if you only need one. Normally $30, a single AirTag right now costs just $24. Apple’s Find My app lets you track as many as 32 items, so you can use AirTags for peace of mind on all your important belongings.

The Bluetooth item trackers are small and can easily be put in a wallet, purse or jacket pocket, but if you want to attach an AirTag to your keys or otherwise secure it to an item, you’ll need to grab a case. There are loads of good AirTag accessories to choose from, so it shouldn’t be hard to find one to fit your needs (and personal style). AirTags use a replaceable battery — the widely available CR2032 lithium 3V coin battery — that should last roughly a year, so you don’t have to worry about charging or having it die on you after a short time.

AirTags use Bluetooth and the massive network of Apple devices out in the wild to place your item’s location on the Find My map. Recent iPhones that have the ultra wideband chip can also use Precision Finding with the Find Nearby feature, to track items you’ve misplaced, like keys that you know are in your home. The app will guide you right to the lost item using arrows and distance indicators, and you can ping the AirTag to play a sound.

The AirTag has an IP67 rating, so it’s splash, water and dust resistant. It’s the best Bluetooth tracker for iPhone users or anyone who mainly uses devices that are in the Apple ecosystem.

