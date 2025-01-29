A four-pack of Apple AirTags is on sale for $70

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If you're constantly losing your stuff, Bluetooth trackers can help. Now's a good time to invest in some AirTags if you're an iPhone user, because you can get a four-pack of the trackers for only $70. This is a record-low price for the bundle, and represents a 29 percent discount. It also breaks down to around $17.50 per AirTag.

Apple AirTags easily made our list of the best Bluetooth trackers, and this is especially true if you use an iPhone. The finding network is comprehensive and works just about anywhere. Just imagine all of those other Apple devices out there in the world helping to create this network. The end result? You'll likely find what you're looking for.

These trackers can also use the ultra-wideband (UWB) wireless protocol, which gamifies finding lost objects. As long as the object is within 25 feet of your smartphone, the screen will display directional arrows and a distance meter. You use this data to zero in on the object, all without constantly ringing the AirTag.

Of course, AirTags aren't perfect. They are designed to work with iPhones and other Apple products, so Android users should keep scrolling. Also, the ringer only pings for seven seconds at a time. Sometimes that's enough to find a lost item, but not always.

Finally, Apple decided to not include attachment points with these trackers, so they can't connect to a keychain or a related accessory. However, there are plenty of amazing accessories for AirTags that get the job done.

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