A four-pack of Apple AirTags is on sale for a record low of $70

If you're constantly losing your stuff, or know someone who is, now's a great time to invest in a few AirTags. A four-pack of Apple's Bluetooth trackers are on sale for $70 at the moment, which is a record-low price and a bit cheaper than they were during the Black Friday shopping period. You're getting a $30 discount on the pack, and it breaks down to only $17.50 per tracker.

Apple AirTags easily made our list of the best Bluetooth trackers, and this is especially true if you’re already tied into the company’s ecosystem. The finding network is vast and comprehensive, which really helps when it comes time to actually find one of these tags. Just think of all of those AirTags, iPhones and other devices out there in the world helping to create this network.

These trackers can also tap into the ultra-wideband (UWB) wireless protocol, which creates a sort of game out of finding a lost item in the home. As long as the object is within 25 feet of your smartphone, the screen will display directional arrows and a distance meter. This lets you zero in on the object without having to constantly ring the AirTag.

Now onto the caveats. AirTags really only work with iPhones and other Apple devices, so Android users should keep shopping for something else. Also, the ringer only pings for seven seconds at a time, which can make finding something feel like a mad dash. Finally, there’s no attachment point for connecting to a keychain or a related accessory. Luckily, there are all kinds of amazing AirTag accessories to get that job done. One recent case even comes with batteries that will power the tag for a full decade.

