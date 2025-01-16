A four pack of our favorite Bluetooth trackers for Android devices is cheaper than ever

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Not to be cliché, but if losing things was an Olympic sport then I'd at least get a bronze. To that end, I rely on Find My programs to keep track of my devices, but I've put off dishing out money on a Bluetooth trackers.

Now, I don't have an Android but, if you do, then it might be time to learn from my mistakes and tag all your items. Right now, the Chipolo One Point four pack — our favorite Bluetooth tracker for Android — is on sale for $63, down from $79. The 20 percent discount brings this set down to a new all-time low price.

Chipolo Chipolo One Point 4 Pack Get them now for 20 percent off. See at Amazon

The Chipolo One Point uses Google's Find My Device to keep track of items. We liked how easy it was to set up and how loud it rings. Plus, unlike AirTags, it comes with a hole in it so attaching the tracker to a key ring is simple. However, the One Point isn't as accurate as an AirTag and Find My Device doesn't offer left behind notifications. But, it's still a great option for Android users.

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