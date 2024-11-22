Amazon Black Friday deals include the Echo Pop speaker for only $18

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Get it now for 55 percent off during the Amazon Black Friday sale.

Black Friday is one of the best times of the year to pick up a new Echo speaker — it’s usually as good of a time as Prime Day, since Amazon typically saves its best deals for these few periods. This year is no different; among the Amazon Black Friday deals is a steep discount on the Echo Pop smart speaker, bringing it down to just $18. The 55 percent discount brings Amazon’s most compact speaker down to a record-low price.

Amazon launched the Echo Pop in May 2023 as a new entry-level option for Alexa-powered devices. It features a 1.95-inch front-facing speaker which could work well in a small room like a study or a dorm room. It uses Amazon’s AZ2 Neural Edge processor to allow for on-device tasks and lets you do all the standard commands with Alexa. Plus, you can get it in four colors: Charcoal, Glacier White, Lavender Bloom and Midnight Teal.

The Pop isn't the only Echo device on sale ahead of Black Friday. Right now, you can get the fifth-generation Echo Dot for $23, down from $50 — a 44 percent discount. The Echo Spot is also on sale, dropping to $45 from $80 and the fourth-generation Echo is $55, down from $100.

