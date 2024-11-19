Amazon Black Friday deals include three months of Audible for only $3

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

If you're keen on giving Audible a try, this Amazon Black Friday sale will be right up your alley. New subscribers can get three months of Audible Premium Plus for only $3, which comes out to just $1 per month for the first three months. The only catch is that the deals is only available to new users, so anyone who has previously dipped their toes in the Audible waters are out of luck.

This Black Friday offer is available now, and it runs all the way until midnight on New Year’s Eve. It’s only for US customers and, as usual, the subscription will automatically renew after the three months, so be vigilant about smashing that cancel button if it’s not working out. The regular price for Audible Premium Plus is $15 per month plus tax.

Audible Premium Plus is the top-tier offering for listening to audiobooks. A membership provides access to the entire catalog plus a monthly credit to purchase nearly any title outright. Subscriptions also offer discounts on other newly-released titles. All told, there are thousands of books to choose from, along with podcasts and Audible Originals.

To that end, there’s a whole lot of original content here for fans of different literary genres. James Patterson has an Audible Original that features a stacked voice cast, with Cobie Smulders and Reid Scott headlining. There’s also unique fare like sleep meditations and the like.

