Amazon Cyber Monday deals include the Echo Buds for only $25

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Believe it or not, there are solid budget wireless earbuds out there and now's a great time to look for them since many will be discounted for Cyber Monday. Case in point: the latest Echo Buds, a pair of our favorites, which are half off and down to only $25 as part of Amazon's Cyber Monday deals.

Amazon released its most recent generation of Echo Buds in 2023 and impressed us with its level of quality for an open earbud option. The semi-in-ear style allows for more ambient noise and might be more comfortable depending on your ear shape. The earbuds have some solid perks such as multi-device connectivity and a solid five hours of music playback. You can increase their life by another hour if you turn wake word off. You'll get up to 20 hours of charge with the case.

As an Amazon device, the Echo Buds are also equipped with Alexa, so you can ask the assistant to play music, call someone, set a reminder or one of the many other standard tasks. Plus, you can use the Alexa app to set tap controls for muting your mics and changing your music. Speaking of music, these earbuds have 12mm drivers and a crisp overall sound (though the open nature hurts the bass quality). Be careful, though, when working out as their low IPX2 water resistance rating means sweat could be a problem.

The Echo Buds are just one of the many Cyber Monday deals available for under $50. If you want to expand your Echo family then check out Amazon's Echo Dot speaker for $23, down from $50 or the Echo Show 5 and Echo Spot — each down to $45. Anker is another company with great options under $50 on Cyber Monday, Shop deals like the Anker Soundcore 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $28, down from $40 or the Soundcore by Anker Space A40 wireless earbuds, available for $45, down from $70.

Check out all of the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals here.