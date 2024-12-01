The 70 best Cyber Monday tech deals under $50

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What can you get for under $50? Turns out, quite a bit. For Cyber Monday , we're seeing dozens of deals for smaller devices like speakers and Bluetooth trackers, as well as accessories like cables and chargers — all of which fall well (or just) below the $50 mark. Of course, if we added every random speck of cheap tech, this list could be a hundred miles long.

Instead, everything here is selected from the things we recommend, be it from testing for buying guides , devices we suggest in our gift guides or gadgets from brands we know to be good buys. One thing to note is that these deals may not last long past Monday night. Judging from history, many of these deals will end when the day does. So if you see something on sale here, you probably don't want to wait. Here are the best Cyber Monday tech deals for under $50.

Amazon Echo Pop (2023) for $18 ($22 off): Amazon's smallest Echo will fit in any room in your home, so Alexa can add things to your shopping list, set a timer, or answer questions (like "What's a bomb cyclone?" or "Who is Penelope Cruz married to?") from anywhere.

Anker Nano Charger 30W USB-C for $13 ($7 off): This compact 30-watt wall charger is smaller than others of its wattage and can speedily juice up an iPhone or Android handset. Anker is one of Engadget's most recommended accessory brands and this is the model we picked for our fast charger guide. Get the same deal at Anker with an auto-applied code.

Anker Nano power bank with built-in USB-C connector for $16 ($4 off): It's the size of an old-timey lipstick case but packs enough juice (and its own USB-C plug) to get a dying smartphone back in service with at least a half charge. It's one of the winners in our guide to power banks. Also direct from Anker with an auto-applied code.

Glocusent Tri-head clip-on book light for $16 ($4 off): Glocusent's book light can stand on a desk or clip to a book and casts a wide swath of light across the widest of pages. It's a pick in our book lovers gift guide.

Beshon European travel plug adapter (two-pack) for $13 ($6 off with Prime): If you're planning any trips abroad, take one of these, as Engadget's Valentina Palladino recommends in our gifts for travelers guide. They come in versions made for Ireland, China and Japan, too.

Amazon Smart Plug for $13 ($12 off): If you rely on Alexa as your smart home assistant, this is an affordable and reliable way to control your lamps, fans and Christmas lights. It was one of the more reliable and fuss-free plugs I tested.

Anker Nano II 713 Charger (45W) for $20 ($20 off): This 45-watt charger has a single USB-C port and will let you take advantage of the faster charging speeds newer devices offer (just make sure you have an equally robust cable). It's one of the picks in our iPad accessories guide. Also at Anker with an auto-applied code.

Chipolo ONE for $20 ($5 off): Our favorite Bluetooth tracker overall is loud, compact and readily tells you when you've left your keys (or whatever else you attach them to) behind. If you're looking for a finding network to locate things you've lost out in the wild, this isn't the one to get, but for everyday locating misplaced keys in the house, this is great.

Belkin Apple AirTag secure holder for $15 ($5 off): AirTags are great, and we recommend them for iPhone users, but they have no built-in method for attaching them. This is one of the gizmos we recommend in our guide to secure the tag to your luggage and more. Also at Amazon.

J-Tech Digital Ergonomic Mouse for $17 ($8 off): The best budget ergo mouse has a vertical grip that's a little wider than others of its ilk, which we found to be more comfortable. There are RGB lights, which can be fun. But which can also be turned off.

WAVLINK USB-C hub for $13 ($13 off): The budget pick in our guide to USB-C hubs has an HDMI port, three USB connections (two type-A and one type-C) plus a generous 10-inch cable to give you more options when plugging into your laptop or tablet.

Anker USB-C 240W Bio-Braided cable for $12 ($5 off): A fast charger won't do much if the cable isn't rated to handle the wattage. This 240W Anker cable is pulled from our list of the best iPhone accessories and will charge those devices (or any other rechargeable item with a USB-C port) as quickly as the brick and device will allow.

Samsung Evo Select (2024) (256GB) microSD card for $18 ($4 off): The Evo Select is our favorite microSD card in the budget bracket. Its mediocre write speeds make it less-than-ideal in a camera, but if you just want to add space to a Nintendo Switch or Android tablet for cheap, this is great. Also at Samsung.