Image credit: Billy Steele/Engadget

The best outdoor gear for the fall

Options for the backyard, camping, hiking and more.
Billy Steele
1h ago
Billy Steele/Engadget

Fall is finally here. Or fall is already here, depending on your mindset. As the temperatures drop, the great outdoors become more enjoyable -- that is, until the winds of winter set in. To ensure you’re properly equipped for pumpkin spice season, we’ve compiled a list of items to help you make the most of your time on the porch, in the yard or out in the woods with some new picks and a few old favorites. From grilling to pizza, fire pits to smart lighting, there’s something for everyone. And a few options are available for $100 or less. 

Traeger Ironwood 650 and 885

Traeger Ironwood 650
Billy Steele/Engadget

WiFi is becoming a standard grilling feature and Traeger has one the best implementations of it. While the company offers six sizes across three different smart models, the mid-range Ironwood series has nearly all the features Traeger offers. You get wireless connectivity that allows you to monitor and control the grill from a distance with an app. Traeger’s software also provides a wealth of recipes and will guide you through the entire cooking process. What’s more, WiFi allows you to send cooking info directly to your grill so all you have to do is hit the ignite button. The Ironwood grills now ship with a pellet sensor too, which means you never have to worry about running out of fuel mid-cook.

Reverse-seared Ribeye Caps on the Ironwood 650.
Billy Steele/Engadget

With a temperature range of 165 to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, you can do everything from low-and-slow barbecue to hot-and-fast searing. Plus, there’s baking, roasting and everything in between. Super Smoke mode helps saturate your food with more wood flavor and a Keep Warm setting will hold things steady should you need it. Most importantly, the Ironwood grills are capable of producing truly delicious results, and even the smaller model has room for enough food to feed a family.

Buy Ironwood 650 at Traeger - $1,199 Buy Ironwood 885 at Traeger - $1,499

AeroPress Go

AeroPress Go
Billy Steele/Engadget

When it comes to travel coffee options, you can get everything from a full-blown pour over set that includes a kettle, to a simple card-like setup that folds down flat. I’ve tried a bunch of them, and the AeroPress is still my favorite. It allows you to quickly and easily make a great cup of coffee so you can avoid instant packs or hotel lobby swill. And with the Go model, everything packs down into the included cup. It does have a smaller capacity, but it will brew you an 8-ounce cup or a few shots of espresso. The set includes a brewer, filter holder, scoop, stirrer, lid and mug so all you have to provide are the grounds. 

Buy AeroPress Go at Amazon - $32

Brumate Hopsulator Trio

Brumate Hopsulator Trio
Billy Steele/Engadget

I purchased a Hopsulator before a week-long beach trip over a year ago and I’ve never looked back. I splurged for the 3-in-1 model that functions as an aluminum insulated koozie for 16-ounce cans, employs a reusable cooling puck for 12-ounce cans and comes with a lid so you can use it as a travel coffee mug. I’ll admit I’ve used that third option exactly once, but I’m constantly reaching for the Hopsulator to keep cans cold. The weight makes it difficult to tell when you’re empty, but the insulation works very well, so I only have that one complaint thus far.

Buy Brumate Hopsulator Trio at Amazon - $25

Ooni Fyra

Billy Steele/Engadget
Ooni Fyra
Billy Steele/Engadget

Sure, you can make great pizza at home with a stone in your oven. But the appliance in your kitchen just isn’t up to the task of getting that true Neapolitan-style bake. It simply doesn’t get hot enough. To help you achieve pizzeria-quality results, Ooni has created a range of wood-fired and gas-powered pizza ovens for outdoor use. The smallest and most affordable models of each are the Fyra ($249) and Koda ($329), both capable of cooking 12-inch pies in about a minute. 

To get started with the Fyra, you simply load a small amount of fuel and a food-safe firestarter. Once things get going, you slowly fill a hopper with pellets. After about 15 minutes, the Fyra is hot enough for your pizza. The oven’s chimney pulls the flames over the top of a baking stone to cook your Instagram-worthy creations. 

The only downside is that the Fyra doesn’t have a heat dial like Ooni’s gas grills -- it’s wide open all the time. However, the results are outstanding, with a hint of wood smoke flavor throughout the properly charred crust. Plus, 22-pound Fyra disassembles and the legs fold up for easy transport, making this a super portable option for taking your (socially distanced) pizza parties on the go. And with the pellet model, you don’t have to lug around a gas tank with it.

Buy Fyra at Ooni - $250  Buy Koda at Ooni - $330

Solo Stove

Solo Stove
Billy Steele/Engadget

As the temperatures drop, a fire pit is a cozy place to spend your time. However, most of the cheap options you’ll find at your local big box store aren’t really designed to channel smoke away from you or to maximize airflow. Solo Stove’s stainless steel fire pits do both, creating a roaring fire that won’t smoke you out while you’re sitting around it. Each of the three models, ranging from $195 to $475, is portable and burns whatever variety of wood you happen to have. I’ve been testing the Ranger, the smallest and most portable option. While you can certainly set these right on the ground or concrete patio, I highly recommend splurging for a stand and a weather-proof cover which cost around $80 for the Ranger and Bonfire models.

Buy Solo Stove fire pits starting at $195 

Goal Zero Yeti 200X

GoalZero Yeti
Billy Steele/Engadget

Sometimes your outdoor adventure takes you away from things like electricity. And because we still need to charge devices like our phones for safety, a powerful battery can provide all the juice you need. GoalZero has several models of so-called power stations, with the Yeti 200X being its most lightweight. It’s still a substantial package to haul around in terms of size -- it tips the scale at five pounds. Plus, a built-in display lets you know how much capacity is left so you never have to wonder. With connections for USB-A, USB-C, 12-volt car port (like a cigarette lighter) and 120-watt AC inverter, you should have no trouble keeping your gadgets going. And if you’re off the grid for a while, optional solar panels can recharge the Yeti as needed.

Buy Goal Zero Yeti 200X at Amazon - $300

Philips Hue Calla

Philips Hue Calla
Billy Steele/Engadget

If you’re spending time outside after dark, you need some lighting to set the mood. You can already control the lights inside your house with your phone, so why not take that convenience outside. Philips Hue is the preferred smart lighting option among Engadget staffers, and the company offers a smattering of outdoor options. To keep the edges of your pathways or patio lit up, the Calla ($100-$150) is a solid choice. The cylindrical lights can either sit on a flat surface or be positioned on the ground with the included stake. 

You’ll need a Hue Bridge to use these, and the Calla comes in both base station and satellite models. Setup is a breeze though, and if you keep all the cords somewhat accessible, you can move these around from one weekend to the next. And, most importantly, the Calla offers the 16 million light colors that have become the trademark of the Hue lineup. 

Buy Philips Hue Calla at Amazon starting at $100

BioLite Headlamp 750

BioLite Headlamp 750
Billy Steele/Engadget

A good headlamp is useful for a lot more than hiking or camping. Thanks to BioLite, you don’t have to worry about keeping a steady supply of AAAs on hand for one. With the Headlamp 750, the outdoors company offers a rechargeable option with a maximum brightness of 750 lumens. It also features dimmable red, white, strobe and burst mode in the front and a dimmable rear red visibility light. I’ve used it on walks and yard work after dark, and I can attest to the more general use cases. BioLite says you’ll get 150 hours on low, seven hours on high and eight hours in Reserve mode. There’s also a handy Constant Mode if you need to maintain brightness and a Burst Mode that gives you 30 seconds of max light. 

Buy Headlamp 750 at Amazon - $100

Sony XB23

Sony XB23
Billy Steele/Engadget

Bluetooth speakers come in all shapes and sizes, and with varying degrees of portability. Sony’s XB23 is the size of a travel coffee mug, which means it can easily slide into the side pocket of a backpack. The speaker also has dual bass radiators for better low-end tone than many portable Bluetooth options can muster. Plus, the XB23 is IP67 rated dustproof, waterproof and rustproof, so it’s ready for adventures in the backyard and beyond. 

Buy Sony XB23 at Amazon - $78

Thermacell Patio Shield

Thermacell Patio Shield
Billy Steele/Engadget

I’ve been using a Patio Shield all summer, at least a few times month during socially-distanced porch beers with friends. I continue to be impressed with how well it works. Thermacell offers a range of similar products, but this one is small enough to carry anywhere. Even sitting six feet apart, it offers relief when the mosquitos start to swarm. Sure, the temperatures are dropping and bugs will be less of a nuisance soon, but some of us still have a few weeks of pests until they’re gone for winter. 

Buy Patio Shield at Amazon - $21

In this article: traeger, ironwood, ironwood 650, ironwood 885, aeropress go, brumate, aeropress, ooni, ooni fyra, fyra, ooni koda, koda, goalzero, yeti 200X, philips, hue, philips hue, calla, philips hue calla, biolite, biolite headlamp 750, sony, sony xb23, thebuyersguide, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
