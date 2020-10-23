The best outdoor gear for the fall

Billy Steele/Engadget

Sure, you can make great pizza at home with a stone in your oven. But the appliance in your kitchen just isn’t up to the task of getting that true Neapolitan-style bake. It simply doesn’t get hot enough. To help you achieve pizzeria-quality results, Ooni has created a range of wood-fired and gas-powered pizza ovens for outdoor use. The smallest and most affordable models of each are the Fyra ($249) and Koda ($329), both capable of cooking 12-inch pies in about a minute.

To get started with the Fyra, you simply load a small amount of fuel and a food-safe firestarter. Once things get going, you slowly fill a hopper with pellets. After about 15 minutes, the Fyra is hot enough for your pizza. The oven’s chimney pulls the flames over the top of a baking stone to cook your Instagram-worthy creations.

The only downside is that the Fyra doesn’t have a heat dial like Ooni’s gas grills -- it’s wide open all the time. However, the results are outstanding, with a hint of wood smoke flavor throughout the properly charred crust. Plus, 22-pound Fyra disassembles and the legs fold up for easy transport, making this a super portable option for taking your (socially distanced) pizza parties on the go. And with the pellet model, you don’t have to lug around a gas tank with it.

Solo Stove

Billy Steele/Engadget

As the temperatures drop, a fire pit is a cozy place to spend your time. However, most of the cheap options you’ll find at your local big box store aren’t really designed to channel smoke away from you or to maximize airflow. Solo Stove’s stainless steel fire pits do both, creating a roaring fire that won’t smoke you out while you’re sitting around it. Each of the three models, ranging from $195 to $475, is portable and burns whatever variety of wood you happen to have. I’ve been testing the Ranger, the smallest and most portable option. While you can certainly set these right on the ground or concrete patio, I highly recommend splurging for a stand and a weather-proof cover which cost around $80 for the Ranger and Bonfire models.

Goal Zero Yeti 200X

Billy Steele/Engadget

Sometimes your outdoor adventure takes you away from things like electricity. And because we still need to charge devices like our phones for safety, a powerful battery can provide all the juice you need. GoalZero has several models of so-called power stations, with the Yeti 200X being its most lightweight. It’s still a substantial package to haul around in terms of size -- it tips the scale at five pounds. Plus, a built-in display lets you know how much capacity is left so you never have to wonder. With connections for USB-A, USB-C, 12-volt car port (like a cigarette lighter) and 120-watt AC inverter, you should have no trouble keeping your gadgets going. And if you’re off the grid for a while, optional solar panels can recharge the Yeti as needed.

Philips Hue Calla

Billy Steele/Engadget

If you’re spending time outside after dark, you need some lighting to set the mood. You can already control the lights inside your house with your phone, so why not take that convenience outside. Philips Hue is the preferred smart lighting option among Engadget staffers, and the company offers a smattering of outdoor options. To keep the edges of your pathways or patio lit up, the Calla ($100-$150) is a solid choice. The cylindrical lights can either sit on a flat surface or be positioned on the ground with the included stake.

You’ll need a Hue Bridge to use these, and the Calla comes in both base station and satellite models. Setup is a breeze though, and if you keep all the cords somewhat accessible, you can move these around from one weekend to the next. And, most importantly, the Calla offers the 16 million light colors that have become the trademark of the Hue lineup.

BioLite Headlamp 750

Billy Steele/Engadget

A good headlamp is useful for a lot more than hiking or camping. Thanks to BioLite, you don’t have to worry about keeping a steady supply of AAAs on hand for one. With the Headlamp 750, the outdoors company offers a rechargeable option with a maximum brightness of 750 lumens. It also features dimmable red, white, strobe and burst mode in the front and a dimmable rear red visibility light. I’ve used it on walks and yard work after dark, and I can attest to the more general use cases. BioLite says you’ll get 150 hours on low, seven hours on high and eight hours in Reserve mode. There’s also a handy Constant Mode if you need to maintain brightness and a Burst Mode that gives you 30 seconds of max light.

Sony XB23

Billy Steele/Engadget

Bluetooth speakers come in all shapes and sizes, and with varying degrees of portability. Sony’s XB23 is the size of a travel coffee mug, which means it can easily slide into the side pocket of a backpack. The speaker also has dual bass radiators for better low-end tone than many portable Bluetooth options can muster. Plus, the XB23 is IP67 rated dustproof, waterproof and rustproof, so it’s ready for adventures in the backyard and beyond.

Thermacell Patio Shield

Billy Steele/Engadget

I’ve been using a Patio Shield all summer, at least a few times month during socially-distanced porch beers with friends. I continue to be impressed with how well it works. Thermacell offers a range of similar products, but this one is small enough to carry anywhere. Even sitting six feet apart, it offers relief when the mosquitos start to swarm. Sure, the temperatures are dropping and bugs will be less of a nuisance soon, but some of us still have a few weeks of pests until they’re gone for winter.

