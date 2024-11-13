The 19 best gift ideas for the remote worker in your life

The remote worker in your life probably spends more time on video calls than they would like each day. Even if they aren’t thrilled about every call they have to dial into, they can still look their best with the right webcam. Logitech’s Brio 500 is our current favorite thanks to its ability to shoot 1080p 30fps video, plus its improved auto-light correction and mic array. Its light correction is impressive: regardless of if it's a gloomy day outside, or if their home office is just cave-like by default, the webcam does a lot of work to make up for that. They can customize settings like field of view, contrast and brightness using the LogiTune software, and enable features like RightSight, which will automatically keep them in the center of the frame even if they move around. And when they’re not using it, they can cover up the Brio 500’s lens with the included shutter for extra privacy. — Valentina Palladino, Deputy Editor

