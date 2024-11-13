Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products.
The 19 best gift ideas for the remote worker in your life
Make their home office environment more comfortable with these gadgets.
It’s 2024, and chances are you know at least one person who works remotely in some fashion. While the WFH life has its perks — nobody likes a long commute — it certainly comes with its own set of challenges, from lacking pro-level equipment to dealing with household disturbances. If you’re looking to give a gift to someone who spends much of their time in their home office, we’ve rounded up a few techy gift ideas that should make their days a little more delightful, or at least easier to manage.
No remote worker should ever be too far from a charger, so why not put one in arm’s reach? The Anker 525 is a dependable and reasonably affordable charging station that packs four USB ports (two USB-C, two USB-A) and three AC outlets in a frame that, at less than five inches wide, is compact enough to fit on a crowded desk. While it’s not the most powerful device of its kind — the USB-C ports can deliver up to a 67W charge — it’s still fast enough to refill many smartphones, tablets and even some slim laptops at full speed. Something like this isn’t the flashiest gift, of course, but your giftee will likely be thankful the next time they top up their headphones or iPad without having to walk across the room. — Jeff Dunn, Senior Reporter
The remote worker in your life probably spends more time on video calls than they would like each day. Even if they aren’t thrilled about every call they have to dial into, they can still look their best with the right webcam. Logitech’s Brio 500 is our current favorite thanks to its ability to shoot 1080p 30fps video, plus its improved auto-light correction and mic array. Its light correction is impressive: regardless of if it's a gloomy day outside, or if their home office is just cave-like by default, the webcam does a lot of work to make up for that. They can customize settings like field of view, contrast and brightness using the LogiTune software, and enable features like RightSight, which will automatically keep them in the center of the frame even if they move around. And when they’re not using it, they can cover up the Brio 500’s lens with the included shutter for extra privacy. — Valentina Palladino, Deputy Editor
One of the most difficult obstacles with working from home is all the distractions. You’re constantly sidetracked by temptations like TV, the internet or just easy access to the kitchen. A potential solution to that is to use one of these multi-cube timers from Mooas as a productivity tool. Each side corresponds to different lengths of time; to start the timer, you’ll flip the cube so your desired time faces upwards. Flipping the LCD display upwards again will pause it, while turning the display downwards will stop the timer.
There are a number of ways to use them, but I like using the Pomodoro Technique with these. I’ll enable the 30 minute timer which then encourages me to focus just on my work for the allotted time period. Once time is up, I give myself a five minute rest, and then I start it over again. You can also use them as a reminder to stand up and stretch every so often. These timers come in a variety of colors, each with different time pre-sets, so be sure to pick the one with the time lengths you think your loved one will want. — Nicole Lee, Former Commerce Writer
I clearly remember my face-with-raised-eyebrow expression the first time I heard Alexa answer a command in a friend’s home. I thought I would never invite Amazon’s interloper into my home. But then I started testing smart home gizmos and calling on home assistants became necessary. I found myself in the rare position of being able to test all three of the major versions — Siri, Google and Alexa — and can say that Alexa is the most helpful of the home helpers. True, Google is the best at answering trivia and music sounds better on the HomePod mini — but for setting reminders, controlling lights and answering basic questions, Alexa is the most seamless.
On a typical work-from-home day, I ask it to remind me about projects, set timers for focused heads-down sessions and, embarrassingly, solve equations about sale prices (like, “Hey Alexa, what’s $89 minus 22 percent?” because my brain does not math). The Amazon Echo Spot is perfect for a home office, adding a convenient clock and info panel on its half screen, while the speaker beneath helps with many of the little details that pop up in a day. — Amy Skorheim, Reporter
If you work from home and you don't already have a printer, what on earth are you doing? Value your time and save yourself the hassle of a trip to a print shop a few times a year. Buy a dang printer and be done with it. If you know someone who's in a similar boat, consider getting them one as a gift too. Brother makes a range of laser printers, and folks who have basic printing needs may appreciate the $160 HL-L2460DW. It's a relatively simple and sturdy monochrome printer that's not too large and it does its one job well enough.
It may be best to consider other brands if your gift recipient wants to print photos. But for those who just need a return label, a tax form or a hard copy of a class paper from time to time, this does the trick. It's a cinch to print off a connect-the-dots puzzle or a paint-by-numbers pattern for a bored kid if need be. It's not even necessary to move over to a hardwired PC to do so either, since this model includes a Wi-Fi printing option that works on phones and tablets. Best of all, toner tends to last for a long time in Brother printers, so owners shouldn't have to shell out for a pricey cartridge too often. — Kris Holt, Contributing Reporter
If someone you love spends all of their time on a laptop for work, getting them a wireless mouse can improve the ergonomics of their setup immensely. Not only are they generally more comfortable to use than trackpads, but they can also help improve posture and prevent hand cramping – especially if you get a vertical mouse. Logitech’s Lift is one of its vertical mice and it’s ideal for small- to medium-sized hands (those with large hands should check out the MX Vertical instead). The 57-degree angle in its design places their hand in the natural handshake position, which will put less pressure on their wrist than a standard mouse would. It also has a comfortable, soft-touch finish with four customizable buttons that are easy to reach. They’ll be able to connect it to their laptop via a USB receiver or Bluetooth and, regardless of which method they choose, the Lift will last two years before needing replacement AA batteries. — V.P.
The Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 4 is an ideal Bluetooth speaker for those who like to roam around the house during the workday. Its colorful, rounded design measures just four inches tall and has a built-in elastic loop, so it’s easy to set on a desk, by the couch or in the backyard. With an IP67 water-resistance rating, it’s also equipped for the shower. For something so compact, though, it sounds impressively clear and open. Don’t expect truly deep bass from a speaker this size, but it’s a natural upgrade over most laptop and monitor speakers all the same. And while your giftee will have to recharge the Wonderboom, unlike the Creative Pebble Pro, the speaker’s battery life is fine at 10-14 hours per charge. — J.D.
The Ember Mug 2 has been a favorite of ours for quite some time, and now Ember has a tumbler for those that want a bit more flexibility from their temperature-controlled vessel. The 16-ounce Tumbler comes with two lids, one for drinking and one with a handle for travel and, like Ember’s other gadgets it will keep your giftee’s drink of choice at their desired temperature for up to three hours. They can connect via Bluetooth and use Ember’s companion app to adjust the temperature of their coffee, tea or other hot drink to their liking. And the auto-sleep function will turn off the mug to conserve battery life once the optimal temperature has been reached. Both included lids are dishwasher safe, and the charging base is smaller and thinner than previous versions too. Whether they decide to work from home today or a coworking location, they’ll never have to deal with lukewarm drinks again. – V.P.
A quality keyboard can make those endless hours of typing a little more delightful. If your giftee is willing to go the mechanical route, one of Keychron’s V Max keyboards should provide a noticeable upgrade in typing feel. These are wireless models that create a soft, springy sensation and a lovely pop sound with each keystroke. The default Gateron switches are high-quality but also hot-swappable, so it’s possible to reconfigure how the whole thing feels if the urge arises. The main downside is that the boards are mostly made of plastic, but they don’t flex under pressure or generally come off as cheap. For those looking to get into the mechanical keyboard hobby for the first time, this is an easy recommendation. — J.D.
While a desk lamp is useful for working in lowlight, it can sometimes obstruct the monitor or worse, shine glare into it. A monitor light like BenQ’s ScreenBar is a fantastic alternative, as it reduces that glare while illuminating your desk at the same time. It has a built-in ambient light sensor that automatically adjusts the ScreenBar’s brightness according to its surroundings. You can also change the temperature of the light from warmer to cooler hues. Since the ScreenBar attaches to the monitor, it won’t take up valuable space on your desk too. — N.L.
It can be hard to control the environment you’re working in when you work from home. You may have kids yelling around you, pets barking, meowing or otherwise making noise and maybe even your partner taking a Zoom call in the room next door. A pair of noise-canceling headphones will become your best friend when you need to block out the world and get things done, and there’s none better than Sony’s WH-1000XM5 right now. They have a refined design and an even more comfortable fit when compared to the (still excellent) XM4 that came before them, and Sony managed to improve upon their already stellar sound quality and ANC.
Thanks to double the number of processors and microphones and a separate V1 chip, the WH-1000XM5 is even better at blocking out human voices and other higher frequencies than its predecessors. And what might be even better is their 30-hour battery life; you’ll be able to use them for hours each day for multiple days before they need a recharge. — V.P.
Sony’s Bravia Theater U wearable speaker, marketed primarily as a home theater device, is also a sneaky-good work-from-home product. Sure, when paired with a compatible Bravia TV, it supports Dolby Atmos for 360-degree audio and lets you watch without disturbing others. But my favorite uses for the Bluetooth device are for calls and listening to music while working. It’s light and comfortable enough that I often forget it’s hanging around my neck, and it beams sound up toward your ears, creating a satisfying spatial effect. The Bravia Theater U provides many of the same perks as high-end headphones (minus background noise isolation) without clamping onto your head or blasting sound directly into your ear canals. That, and its 12-hour battery, allows me to listen for longer without as many breaks to rest my ears. — Will Shanklin, Contributing Reporter
Everyone works with files they don’t want to lose, which means everyone should take care and back up their data. A good portable SSD like the Crucial X9 Pro, the top pick in our buying guide, makes it easy to do so. It’s more durable and significantly faster to transfer data than a cheaper hard drive, and its water-resistant frame is shorter than a credit card, so it won’t eat up valuable desk space. It’s also backed by a five-year warranty, and while there are technically faster models, most of those are generally overkill. — J.D.
A desk shelf can reduce clutter by creating distinct storage space for less-used items that are strewn about. Grovemade’s lineup has clean wooden designs and provides space for pens, books and other accessories. The size options range from 18.5 to 58 inches wide. While the shelves aren’t adjustable, each is about 4.5 inches tall, which provides a slightly more ergonomic resting spot for a monitor or laptop. They aren’t cheap, but they look nice, so they might be worth it as a gift for someone in desperate need of a workspace glow-up. — J.D.
After two years testing power banks for our buyer’s guide, I’ve ended up with more than a few models lying around the house. Nimble’s Champ Pro battery is the one I grab when traveling or decamping to a coffee shop for a long day. The sleek design is smooth like an oblong riverrock and there are just two USB-C ports, one at either end, and both support in/out charging. A button activates four lighted pips to indicate the bank’s charge level and there’s even a handy carrying strap that’s easy to grab onto when the battery goes swimming in the deep end of my backpack.
But its best feature is how quickly it recharges smartphones and tablets. It bumped a Galaxy S23 Ultra from near-dead to fully charged in just over an hour and refilled an iPad Air in under two hours. The 20,000mAh battery holds enough juice for just under three smartphone refills and a little less than two tablet charges. Plus the company, Nimble, is a certified B Corp — a rarity among tech manufacturers. — A.S.
If your giftee still relies on the speakers built into their laptop or monitor, the Creative Pebble Pro will be an obvious upgrade. These compact, orb-shaped speakers are far from the fullest sounding things you can buy, but they’re nice for their size and their angled design naturally points audio toward your ears. They can connect over USB-C, Bluetooth or a 3.5mm port, and their front-mounted volume dial is easy to reach. Each speaker is also fitted with an RGB light ring, though those can be turned off. — J.D.
A good to-do list app can bring order to those who struggle to keep track of everything on their schedule. There are tons of options in this space, but my personal favorite is TickTick Premium, which works across Windows, macOS, iOS, Android, Linux and the web. It offers a powerful set of tools for organizing thoughts and structuring events. You can group tasks with specific tags, distinguish them by priority level, set reminders for recurring events and see all of your upcoming to-dos in a calendar or “today” view.
Visually, the app is clean, easy to parse and consistent across devices, so you can set a task on the web and update it on an iPad without feeling lost. While it isn’t explicitly designed for note-taking you can jot down thoughts and create structured lists within each to-do. Search works well, and you can create a task with natural language, so writing, “finish gift guide by next Wednesday at 4pm” will automatically set the correct due date. (This isn’t bulletproof, but it generally goes right.) Apps like this aren’t a cure-all for those who can’t stay on top of their lives, but if your loved one often seems frazzled at work, TickTick may help them see a little bit clearer. — J.D.
The Razer Basilisk V3 Pro is another ergonomically friendly wireless mouse that can add an extra bit of comfort to your giftee’s day-to-day. Although it’s marketed for gaming, its contoured design, roomy thumb rest and satisfying, easy-to-reach buttons should feel comfortable in any righty’s hands. (There is no left-handed model, sadly.) We especially like its scroll wheel, which can tilt side-to-side — helpful for navigating large spreadsheets — and swap between a tight ratcheted feel and a free-spinning mode.
It is pricey, though. If you’d rather not spend so much, a cheaper wireless model called the Basilisk V3 X HyperSpeed has a similar shape but weighs more due to requiring a AA battery for power. If your gift recipient doesn’t mind using a cable, meanwhile, we also recommend the standard Basilisk V3 in our guide to the best gaming mouse. — J.D.
A giant mousepad is one of those luxuries you don’t realize is a luxury until you’ve tried it. Something like the Razer Gigantus V2 XXL (or 3XL) turns your whole desk into a “mouse-able” space — no longer do you have to worry about repositioning your hand or accidentally slipping from cloth to wood. It’s oddly freeing. The Gigantus itself is soft to the touch, too, though you’ll still need to wash it every now and then to avoid scuff marks. — J.D.
