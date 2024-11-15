The best gifts for book lovers in 2024

A few months ago, I wrote about how writing by hand with Ratta’s Supernote Nomad has helped me rekindle my love for the craft, and I’m happy to share that my E ink tablet and I are still going strong today. It’s a product I find myself recommending often to people in my life who like writing, because using it is such an enjoyable experience. The Nomad is smaller than some of the other popular E ink tablets out there, with a 7.8 inch display, so it can come with you pretty much anywhere. The screen is covered with FeelWrite 2 Self-recovery Soft Film which really gives it a lightly textured, paper-like feeling when you’re scrawling away.

You can use the tablet for note-taking or longer writing projects, and as a planner and ereader. It syncs with various cloud providers, including Google, and has a handwriting-to-text conversion feature that can save you a lot of time later. It’s not perfect, but it manages to decipher most of my written text without issue. Some book lovers aren’t just avid readers — they want to write their own stories, too, and the Supernote Nomad is a neat little device that can really support a writer on that journey. The one downside is that you have to purchase the pen separately, as it’s not included with the tablet, but at least you have options since Ratta offers a few different pen models to choose from. And there’s no backlighting built in, which may be a dealbreaker for some. — Cheyenne MacDonald, Weekend Editor