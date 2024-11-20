The best Black Friday gaming deals on video games, consoles, accessories and more

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

We'll see many more gaming deals for Black Friday in the coming days, but some discounts on the Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch games and more are already live.

Black Friday is usually a good time to restock on video games and gaming gear at a discount, and this year should be no exception. If you’re looking to pad out your backlog, pick up a new console or refresh your desktop with new peripherals, we’re rounding up the Black Friday gaming deals that are most worth your attention below.

To be candid, the selection as of Wednesday morning is fairly light — we expect tons more discounts to pop up Thursday and Friday, after Amazon, Best Buy, PlayStation and other retailers start their official Black Friday sales in earnest. That said, a number of noteworthy Switch, PS5 and Xbox games are already down to their lowest prices to date, while the Xbox Series X and a few well-reviewed accessories are cheaper than usual too. We’ve dug through reviews and used price history trackers to ensure each offer below is a genuine deal, and we’ll update this post regularly over the next couple of weeks as additional deals become available.

The Xbox Series X. (Photo by Aaron Souppouris / Engadget)

Halo: The Master Chief Collection. (Xbox Game Studios)

The WD Black C50 Expansion Card for Xbox Series X/S. (WD)

The 8BitDo Retro Mechanical Keyboard. (Will Lipman Photography for Engadget)

ASUS TUF Gaming A16 Advantage Edition (2023) gaming laptop for $700 at Best Buy ($400 off) : Although it’s a 2023 model, this configuration of the A16 should do the job for value-minded buyers. It comes with a 16-inch 165Hz 1,920 x 1,200 display, an AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS processor, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and an AMD Radeon RX 7700S GPU. You’ll still have to deal with the usual trade-offs of a cheaper gaming laptop — it can get warm under load, it’s bulky, the keyboard isn’t great and the screen is somewhat dim. But it’s powerful enough to run newer games in 1080p, the chassis generally feels sturdy, and the battery can reach double-digit hours when you aren’t gaming. This discount is $20 above than the config’s all-time low but ties the best price we’ve seen otherwise.

LG 32GS95UV-W 32-inch gaming monitor for $1,000 at Amazon ($400 off): This is a variant of the “no-compromise” pick in our guide to the best gaming monitors. It’s a premium OLED panel with a sharp 4K resolution and a fast 240Hz refresh rate, though it can jump to a super-smooth 480Hz if you drop to 1080p (and own a PC that can handle that). That’s great if you spend a decent chunk of time in esports-style games like Counter-Strike 2. Being an OLED monitor gives it excellent contrast with deep black tones, though it’s not quite as vivid as the handful of high-end OLEDs that also use quantum dots to boost colors. Still, it’s well worth a look if you have cash to burn and know you’ll use the dual refresh rate modes. This deal has been live for a month but represents an all-time low. Also at LG and Best Buy. Compared to the recommendation in our guide, the only differences with this model are that it has a white finish and its built-in speakers aren’t as strong.

