Image credit: Mike Blake / reuters

Sony is pulling the PS4 version of 'Cyberpunk 2077' and offering refunds

Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
56m ago
Attendees wait in line at the Cyberpunk 2077 booth during the opening day of E3, the annual video games expo revealing the latest in gaming software and hardware in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 11, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Mike Blake / reuters

The highly-anticipated launch of Cyberpunk 2077 has been rough on all platforms, but especially troublesome for owners of previous generation consoles. A few days ago developer CD Projekt Red apologized, and encouraged disappointed owners to seek refunds if they didn’t want to wait for a patch.

Now Sony has taken the seemingly unprecedented step of pulling the PS4 version from its digital store, and said that “we will begin to offer a full refund for all gamers who have purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store and want a refund.” This would seemingly apply to those playing on PlayStation 5 as well, where the game runs better, but still in backwards compatibility mode. The game’s store page currently shows “release date to be determined.”

Microsoft hasn’t made a similar statement about Xbox, while anecdotal reports suggest varying levels of success in receiving a refund.

In its statement about the issues players experience on “base last-gen consoles” and its choice not to show gameplay from those versions prior to release, CDPR said it planned for two large patches in January and February to fix the most “prominent” problems.

Sony:

Cyberpunk 2077 Refunds

SIE strives to ensure a high level of customer satisfaction, therefore we will begin to offer a full refund for all gamers who have purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store. SIE will also be removing Cyberpunk 2077 from PlayStation Store until further notice.

Once we have confirmed that you purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store, we will begin processing your refund. Please note that completion of the refund may vary based on your payment method and financial institution.

Developing...

In this article: Cyberpunk 2077, PlayStation 4, CD Projekt RED, Sony, news, gaming
