Sony is pulling the PS4 version of 'Cyberpunk 2077' and offering refunds

The highly-anticipated launch of Cyberpunk 2077 has been rough on all platforms, but especially troublesome for owners of previous generation consoles. A few days ago developer CD Projekt Red apologized, and encouraged disappointed owners to seek refunds if they didn’t want to wait for a patch.

Now Sony has taken the seemingly unprecedented step of pulling the PS4 version from its digital store, and said that “we will begin to offer a full refund for all gamers who have purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store and want a refund.” This would seemingly apply to those playing on PlayStation 5 as well, where the game runs better, but still in backwards compatibility mode. The game’s store page currently shows “release date to be determined.”