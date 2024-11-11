The best travel gifts for 2024

I have been looking for this backpack my entire life. I’ve bought packs from Timbuk2, Bellroy, The North Face, Fjallraven, Patagonia, Osprey and more, all in search of something I thought didn’t exist: A lightweight daypack that stands on its own, has a reasonable amount of pockets and is comfortable to wear all day. On a recent trip to Chicago, when I found myself on a cross-city trek without a pack, I dipped into REI and settled on the Topo Designs Light Pack. I’ve been continually impressed since.

Some bags load up on ergonomics and end up weighing two pounds empty, but this one is super light yet has just the right amount of padding. The two expandable bottle slots on either side hold water and travel cups securely and there are just enough pockets inside to keep smaller bits organized. There’s even a laptop pocket for computers up to 15 inches. The 15-liter capacity is perfect for day trips in the destination city, fitting a couple of hoodies, snacks and even some impulse buys from pastry shops. It stands upright when you set it down instead of tipping forward like a sleepy toddler, something that other bags do that drives me mad. The padding lends structure and both the 400D (medium-heavy) nylon and the uncluttered design make it look polished, something I appreciate on day seven of a seven-day trip. — A.S.