Amazon Spring Sale Apple deals: AirPods, iPads and more are still up to $100 off

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Amazon's latest Big Spring Sale ends tonight, and while the week-long event hasn't been as heavy on tech as Black Friday or Prime Day, it's still had a few noteworthy discounts on Apple devices. If you're looking for a new iPad, set of AirPods or Beats speaker, we've rounded up the best Apple deals that are still kicking right now. Truthfully, most of the offers below aren't explicitly tied to the Spring Sale, and several of the deals we saw last week have expired. Still, a handful of Apple gadgets we recommend remain cheaper than usual. Note that you don't need to be a Prime member to access these discounts.

Best Amazon Spring Sale Apple deals

Apple

Apple AirPods 4 with ANC

$149 $179 This version of the AirPods 4 is nearly identical to the base model, only it supports active noise cancellation and comes with a wireless charging case. It also supports other listening modes like Adaptive Audio, and that case can tap into Apple's Find My tracking network if you ever misplace it. The ANC isn't as effective as what you can get with a pair that fully seals off the ear canal, but it makes the earbuds a little more useful in noisy environments all the same. We gave the device a score of 86 in our review. This discount is $11 higher than the best price we've seen, but it's about as low as the earbuds have fallen outside of that. See at Amazon

Apple iPad (A16) for $329 ($20 off): The newest entry-level iPad only arrived three weeks ago, but Amazon is currently selling it for $20 less than Apple direct, which is a decent little savings if you planned on grabbing the tablet early anyway. This one is another small update, but it now comes with a faster A16 chip, more RAM and 128GB of storage as standard. It earned a score of 84 in our review — if you only need an iPad for media consumption and lighter work, it's still a fine value. Also at B&H and Best Buy.

Apple

Apple iPad Mini (A17 Pro)

$399 $499.00 The iPad mini is still your best bet if you specifically want a small tablet that's easier to use with one hand. The latest iteration continues to provide the full iPad experience in a compact frame, with a speedier A17 Pro chip and a more spacious 128GB of storage in this base model, though it still lacks Face ID and remains limited to a basic 60Hz refresh rate. We gave the device a score of 83 in our review. We've seen this $100 drop off-and-on over the past few months, but it matches the 8.3-inch slate's all-time low. See at Amazon

Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M3) for $549 ($50 off): Much like the deal on the base iPad above, this isn't a huge discount, but it's a nice chance to save a few bucks compared to buying from Apple directly. The new iPad Air was released on the same day as the iPad (A16) and is a similarly minor update; the only big addition is a more powerful M3 chip. However, we still prefer the Air over the base model if you can swing it: Its display is more color-rich and better at fending off glare, its speakers are more robust, it works with Apple's best accessories and its performance should hold up better in the years ahead. The older M2-powered model is an even better value if you can find it on sale, but either way the Air is the iPad we recommend to most people. Also at B&H, Best Buy and Walmart.

Jeff Dunn for Engadget

The Apple iPad (A16).

Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M3) for $738 ($61 off): We gave the 13-inch iPad Air a review score of 89 earlier this month. It has a bigger and slightly brighter display than its 11-inch counterpart; otherwise, the two slates are the same. If you plan to keep your iPad hooked up to a keyboard, the extra screen space is lovely for taking in movies and multitasking for work. This is the lowest price we've seen for the 128GB model. Also at Walmart.

Beats

Beats Pill

$100 $149.95 The Beats Pill earned a score of 83 in our review last year and currently holds a spot in our guide to the best Bluetooth speakers. It's not the best value on the market, and it can struggle at maximum volume, but it generally pumps out strong bass without sounding imbalanced. A stylish and water-resistant design, ample battery life and the ability to play lossless audio over a USB-C cable add to the appeal. This deal comes within $2 of the best price we've tracked. Also at B&H, Best Buy and Walmart. See at Amazon

Expired deals

Apple AirPods 4 for $100 ($29 off): Apple's wireless earbuds are far from the richest-sounding or longest-lasting pair out there, and this entry-level model lacks wireless charging, Find My tracking and onboard volume controls. But it still gets you a host of Apple-friendly features — from fast pairing with iCloud devices to spatial audio to hands-free Siri — and its lightweight design should fit most ears better than past AirPods. If you truly hate the feeling of headphones that jut into your ear canal, they still sound a bit cleaner and more balanced than most open-back alternatives as well. Just keep in mind that this design inherently won't block much outside noise. This discount ties the lowest price we've seen outside of select in-store only deals.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 for $170 ($79 off): The AirPods Pro 2 remain Apple's best set of wireless earbuds, as they offer the full set of Apple-focused features, strong ANC, onboard volume controls, a (generally) comfy in-ear design and a warm sound profile that most should find agreeable. They can even work as a hearing aid, though their six-hour battery life still isn't the best, and you should only get them if you're all-in on Apple hardware. If that's the case, though, we call them the best choice for iPhone owners in our wireless earbuds buying guide. We saw this pair drop as low as $154 back in December, but this deal comes within a dollar of its best price since then.

Apple Mac mini (M4 Pro) for $1,199 ($200 off): It's still not cheap, but here's the lowest price we've seen for this higher-spec configuration of the latest Mac mini, which includes an M4 Pro chip, 24GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. This specific model is overkill for casual users, but it should be a decent buy for those with more professional needs who want a compact Mac but can't spring for the top-end Mac Studio. We gave the Mac mini a score of 90 in our review last November, praising its performance, pint-sized design and port selection, though it can get noisy under load and it still lacks an SD card reader.

If you do only need a desktop for basic tasks, the entry-level model with a standard M4 chip, 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD has also dropped back to $499. That $100 discount matches the best price we've tracked.

Apple Watch Series 10 for $299 ($70 off): The top pick in our guide to the best smartwatches, the Series 10 is a mostly iterative update, with faster charging, a slightly slimmer profile and a marginally larger display compared to the previous Series 9. That said, it remains a comprehensive fitness tracker, and no other smartwatch can integrate as neatly with iPhones and other Apple devices. It should be a welcome upgrade if you're looking to upgrade from an older Apple Watch (think pre-Series 7) — just keep in mind a patent dispute has locked it out the blood oxygen detection features found on those older models. This $100 discount matches the lowest price we've seen for the non-cellular model with a 42mm case.

Apple iPad Pro 13-inch (M4) for $1,099 ($200 off): The iPad Pro is more tablet than most people need, but it's the ultimate iPad for those who can stomach its price tag. It's wonderfully thin, its OLED display is one of the best we've seen on a consumer device and its M4 chip can handle virtually anything you'd ever do on an iPad. It's also the only Apple tablet with Face ID, plus it has a better speaker setup than the iPad Air. We gave it a score of 84 in our review, with the only real drawback being how expensive it all is. This deal on doesn't truly lessen that — and it's another deal we've seen multiple times in recent months — but it still ties the 13-inch model's all-time low.