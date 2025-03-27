Amazon Spring Sale Apple deals include a $50 discount on the new iPad Air M3

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Amazon's Spring Sale is bringing a lot of tempting deals on everything from robot vacuums to AirPods. The latest discount is also an Apple markdown, with the new 128GB iPad Air with M3 chip dropping to $549 from $599.

Apple only released the 11-inch iPad Air M3 at the beginning of this month and it's already our pick for best iPad for most people in 2025. We gave it an 89 in our recent review thanks, in part, to the M3 chip's power. Geekbench 6 scores showed the iPad Air M3's single- and multi-core scores as about 16 percent more powerful than its predecessor. We also didn't notice any dip in battery life in exchange for the boost.

Apple Apple iPad Air (M3) Get it now for eight percent off. See at Amazon

You can pick up the discounted iPad in Starlight, Blue, Purple or Space Gray. Other perks of the new iPad include a better screen and multitasking capabilities than you'll get with Apple's baseline model. It also offers a separately available and much improved Magic Keyboard that's similar to the one you'll find in Apple's iPad Pro M4.