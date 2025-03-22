Amazon Spring Sale Apple deals include the M4 Mac mini for $100 off

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Yes, you can save on Apple devices during the Amazon Spring Sale. One of the best Apple deals at the moment is on the latest Mac mini: the M4 desktop with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage is on sale for $499, or $100 off its usual price. You'll find the same $100 discount on other configurations as well: the 16GB/512GB model is currently going for $699 and the machine with 24GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage sitting at $899.

Apple Apple 2024 Mac Mini Desktop Computer with M4 chip The M4 Mac mini starts with 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. See at Amazon

The M4 Mac mini earned a review score of 90 in our review this past fall, impressing us with how much power it packs into its tiny frame. Engadget's Devindra Hardawar wrote at the time, "The Mac mini was the fastest computer I've reviewed this year, at least when it comes to CPU benchmarks." That it starts at 16GB of RAM (as is now standard for new Macs) is a big plus, and in addition to the connections on the back, it has some useful front ports: two USB-C ports and a headphone jack.

The M4 Mac mini's diminutive size means you won't have to sacrifice much desk space for it, but it'll still be powerful enough for tasks like light video editing and some gaming. Devindra wrote that "the Mac mini impressed me by running Lies of P in 1,440p with maxed out graphics settings at 60fps," along with Resident Evil 4 and No Man's Sky, which "also held a steady 60 fps in 1,440p."