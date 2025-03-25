Amazon Spring Sale deal: The Fire TV Stick HD drops to only $20

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You can pick up the Amazon Fire TV Stick HD for only $20 right now thanks to Amazon's Spring Sale. Not only is that a $15 discount, but its only a couple of dollars more than the record-low price we've tracked.

Amazon released the Fire TV Stick HD last October and, soon after, it became the top budget pick in our guide to the best streaming devices. It's a basic streamer that received a couple of much-needed updates when Amazon revamped its Fire TV devices last year.

Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick HD Get it now for 43 percent off. See at Amazon

The Fire TV Stick HD has HDR support and streams with full HD resolution. It also comes with an Alexa-powered remote control, which lets you search for titles with just a click of the Alexa button. That remote also has Netflix and Prime Video buttons, but the device can run most streaming apps, like Disney+ and Peacock.

Elsewhere in the Fire TV lineup, you can grab the Fire TV Stick 4K Max for only $40 thanks to Amazon Spring Sale deals. This is the most powerful streaming dongle Amazon makes, with support for 4K HDR content, Dolby Vision and Atmos, Wi-Fi 6E and Amazon Luna and Xbox Game Pass gaming.