Amazon Spring Sale deals include the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones for 20 percent off

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As someone who paid full price for Sony's WH-1000XM5 headphones, I am jealous to report that they are 20 percent off right now as part of Amazon's Spring Sale. Yes, our choice for 2025's best wireless headphones have dropped to $318 from $400 — a 20 percent discount. They briefly dropped to $250 earlier in the sale, but have since jumped back up a bit. Nevertheless, this is a good sale price overall; you can grab them on discount in either the silver of smoky pink colors.

There are few tech products I would recommend to anyone, but Sony's XM5 headphones are one of them. I've raved so much about them that my parents and brother all bought a pair (while my partner uses mine about as often as I do). One of the biggest things for me, as someone who gets headaches easily, is that they're so comfortable. I've worn them on quite a few overnight flights now and can easily keep them on the whole time.

Sony Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones $318.00 $399.99 Get a pair now for 38 percent off. See at Amazon

Speaking of flights, the active noise cancellation is another reason they're a treat for those overnight hauls. The XM5s have double the processors and and microphones for ANC as their predecessor. I once slept two rows away from a crying baby and, with music on, I couldn't hear a thing. Plus, the 30 hours of battery life means I don't have to worry about them dying half way through my travels (my AirPods always need to recharge in their case before I arrive).

Their excellence on flights isn't the only reason we gave Sony's XM5 headphones a 95 in our review. They're also great for listening to music while working or out for a walk. The XM5s have 30mm carbon fiber drivers and DSEE Extreme, together boosting the sound's quality and depth. My only complaint is that the M5s don't fold up, but especially at this price, they're still such a great buy.

This discount is part of a larger sale on headphones and earbuds for the Amazon Spring Sale. If the XM5s don't quite meet your criteria, there are other models on sale from Beats, Bose and other brands.