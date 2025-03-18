Amazon Spring Sale deals include three months of Audible for only $3

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With the Amazon Spring Sale getting underway in a few days, a great deal on Audible is already available. You can snag three months of Audible Premium Plus for only $3, or just $1 per month. That's one of the best deals we've seen on the audiobook streaming service.

We last saw this discount in January, but Amazon's now bringing it back in the lead up to its latest major shopping event, though you'll have until April 30 to take up the deal. You can cancel the subscription at any time. That's worth bearing in mind, as after the three months are up, the price will rise to the usual Premium Plus cost of $15 per month.

appshunter.io/Unsplash Audible Premium Plus (three months) $3 $45 Just before its Spring Sale gets underway, Amazon is offering three months of access to the Audible Premium Plus plan for three bucks. See at Amazon

The Premium Plus plan grants you one credit per month. You can use a credit to claim any audiobook you like and you'll retain access to it even after your subscription expires. In other words, you can permanently add three audiobooks to your collection for $3.

The Premium Plus plan also includes access to thousands of other audiobooks. You'll also be able to listen to Audible Originals as well as podcasts through the service. All of that for a dollar a month is not a bad deal at all.