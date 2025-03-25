Amazon Spring Sale tech deals under $50: The best discounts you can still get on chargers, earbuds, accessories and more

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Amazon's Big Spring Sale ends tonight, and though it's been far less focused on electronics than something like Prime Day or Black Friday, it still includes a few tech deals worth calling out. If you're looking to grab a new gadget on the cheap, we've rounded up the best of those that are available for less than $50. The highlights include a handful of wireless earbuds, chargers and other accessories we recommend in our various buying guides. As a reminder, you don't need to be a Prime member to access most of the deals below.

Best Amazon Spring Sale deals under $50

Soundcore

Anker Soundcore Space A40

$45 $79.99 It's a couple years old, but the Soundcore Space A40 continues to lead our guide to the best budget wireless earbuds thanks to its effective active noise cancellation, comfy fit, robust feature set and pleasingly warm sound. Just be aware that it isn't the best for phone calls and can't auto-pause when you remove an earbud. We've seen this discount several times in recent months, but it's only about a dollar more than the lowest price we've tracked. Also at Anker. See at Amazon

Anker PowerConf C200 for $48 ($12 off MSRP): The PowerConf C200 is our favorite webcam for those on a tighter budget due to its crisp video quality, easy setup, solid microphones and built-in privacy cover. Its USB cable is on the shorter side, and it can't match the overall accuracy of our top pick, but it's still a clear upgrade over a built-in laptop camera for a much lower price. This is another deal we've seen numerous times in the last year, but it's as low as the camera usually goes. Also at Anker.

Photo by Jeff Dunn / Engadget

The Anker 525 Charging Station.

Anker 525 Charging Station for $30 ($36 off): We recommend this reliable desktop charging station in our remote worker gift guide. It can't provide the absolute fastest charge to your smartphone or laptop (topping out at a quick enough 67W), but it packs four USB ports — two USB-C, two USB-A — and three AC outlets in a frame that's small enough to fit on a crowded desk. This deal ties the lowest price we've seen. Also at Anker.

Anker Nano Charger 30W for $13 ($10 off): It's hard to have too many portable wall chargers on standby. This one from Anker should be particularly useful for traveling: At just over an inch thick, it's small enough to fit in a pocket, while its 30W USB-C port is enough to top up recent iPhones at full speed. (That's not enough for some newer Android phones, though.) This discount matches the lowest price we've seen. Also at Anker.

Blink Mini 2 for $20 ($20 off): This deal ties the lowest price to date for the Blink Mini 2, which is the budget pick in our guide to the best security cameras. This one comes with its share of trade-offs for the low price — its image quality isn't the best, it locks certain features behind a paywall and it won't automatically arm when you leave the house — but it still provides functional 1080p video, color night vision, motion alerts and Alexa support in a weather-resistant frame. It's fairly simple to set up, too, though you'll need to buy an external module if you want to store clips locally. Also at Best Buy and The Home Depot.

Amy Skorheim for Engadget

The Blink Mini 2.

Amazon Fire TV Stick HD for $20 ($15 off): This is the budget pick in our guide to the best streaming devices. It can only play up to 1080p, so it's really meant for older or smaller TVs that you want to modernize with streaming apps. It's a bit more sluggish than Amazon's higher-end 4K sticks, too, and all Fire TV devices tend to promote Amazon-owned services like Prime Video above all else. Still, it works with nearly all the major streaming apps, and its remote has Alexa built-in, so you can control your TV and certain smart home devices with voice commands. It also supports basic HDR10 — but not Dolby Vision — plus it can pass-through Dolby Atmos audio to a compatible soundbar or receiver. You could do worse if you just want the cheapest streamer possible. This deal is $2 higher than the all-time low we saw during the holidays, but it matches the best price we've tracked otherwise.

Amazon Music Unlimited 3-month trial for free ($24 off): Amazon is offering new subscribers three months of its Music Unlimited streaming service for free. Normally, it gives new users a one-month trial. Though Music Unlimited isn't a top pick in our guide to the best music services, it still gets you lossless streaming quality and an extensive library of both music and podcasts. You could do worse if you just want to bum a few months of music streaming for no cost. Just note that your subscription will auto-renew once the trial period ends until you cancel.

Audible

Audible Premium Plus (3-month trial)

$3 $45 Until April 30, new and returning subscribers can get a three-month trial to Audible Premium Plus for $3 total. Since the audiobook service usually costs $15 per month after a 30-day free trial, this is a $30 discount. Premium Plus is Audible's highest subscription tier: It grants access to the full Audible library and lets you keep one title from Amazon's audiobook selection each month. We wouldn't call it essential, but a deal like this might make it easier to see if you find it worthwhile. Remember that the subscription will auto-renew by default. See at Amazon

Chipolo One for $20 ($5 off): The Chipolo One is the top overall pick in our guide to the best Bluetooth trackers. While Apple's AirTag can tap into a substantially larger crowd-sourcing network, we've found the One to send separation alerts faster when you've left an item behind and ring louder when you're back in its vicinity. Unlike the AirTag, it can also attach directly to a keychain. It probably isn't the safest choice for long-distance travel, but it's a convenient security blanket if you, say, leave your keys or wallet behind at a restaurant. This is another discount that's been available for a few weeks, but it's just 10 cents more the best price we've seen.