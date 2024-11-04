Amazon's Echo Pop speaker drops to only $18 in an early Black Friday deal

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Somehow it's already November, which means Thanksgiving and Black Friday are right around the corner. Amazon is already running early Black Friday deals on some of our picks for best smart speakers. There's a range of Amazon products on sale, including the Echo Pop, which is available for $18, down from $40. The 55 percent discount brings the Amazon Echo Pop to a record-low price.

Amazon launched the Echo Pop in May 2023 as a new entry-level option for Alexa-powered devices. It features a 1.95-inch front-facing speaker which could work well in a small room like a study or a dorm room. It uses Amazon’s AZ2 Neural Edge processor to allow for on-device tasks and lets you do all the standard commands with Alexa. Plus, you can get it in four colors: Charcoal, Glacier White, Lavender Bloom and Midnight Teal.

The Pop isn't the only Echo device on sale ahead of Black Friday. Right now, you can get the fifth-generation Echo Dot for $28, down from $50 — a 44 percent discount. The Echo Spot is also on sale, dropping to $50 from $80 and the fourth-generation Echo is $65, down from $100.

