Amazon's Echo Spot smart alarm clock is at a record-low price for October Prime Day

October Prime Day deals are proving to be just as good as those we saw in July, at least for some of Amazon's own devices. The recently revamped Echo Spot is back on sale for a record low of $45, a discount that we last saw during the summertime sale event. The original Echo Spot came out in 2017, but it only lasted two years before it was discontinued. Amazon brought back a redesigned version of the Alexa speaker earlier this year. You can also opt for a bundle and get a TP-Link Tapo Smart Color Bulb with it for the same price.

The new Amazon Echo Spot forgoes the circular speaker of the original and instead offers a split look: the top half screen and the bottom half speaker. Amazon bills it as having improved sound and display quality. Otherwise, it has all the same basic features, like Alexa integration, music streaming, and displaying the weather forecast.

If you were put off from getting an Echo Spot in the past due to the inclusion of a camera (it does feel a bit weird for a bedside device), then you're in luck. Amazon foregoes the camera this time, giving you extra peace of mind.

