The best Prime Day deals to shop for on the last day of Amazon's Big Deal Days sale: Apple, Anker, Sony and more

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

These are the best October Prime Day deals you can get during day two of the sale.

October Prime Day 2024 is more than half over but you can still save thanks to a slew of deals across the entirety of Amazon’s online storefront. Props to you if you came prepared with a wishlist of items you hope to buy on sale, because it can be easy to get distracted by the thousands of other deals available during this members-only shopping event.

If any of the items on your list happen to be tech or tech related, Engadget has you covered. We’ve scoured Amazon to find the October Prime Day deals on tech that you can get this year. We’ll be updating this post regularly throughout the duration of Prime Day, so check back to see the latest discounts.

And, if you're looking for super-specific tech deals, check out our other Prime Day stories that curate all of the best Apple Prime Day deals, Prime Day SSD deals, Prime Day deals under $50 and much more.

Best Prime Day deals: Engadget's top picks

Best Prime Day Apple deals

Will Lipman Photography for Engadget

Apple deals can be hit or miss during Amazon Prime Day, but this year there are a number of good ones you can shop. Whether you've been on the hunt for a new Apple device for yourself or you know you want to pick one up as a gift, you can save a bit of cash if you do so now.

Best Prime Day Anker deals

Photo by Amy Skorheim / Engadget

One can never have too many charging accessories, be they cables, wireless charging pads or power banks. Anker makes some of our favorites across all those categories, and you'll find deep discounts on Anker gear for Prime Day.

Best Prime Day Amazon device deals

Aside from Black Friday, Amazon Prime Day is the best time of the year to pick up a piece of tech made by the online retailer. Usually, you can snag record-low prices on things like Echo speakers, Fire TV devices, Kindle ereaders and much more.

Best Prime Day deals on headphones and earbuds

Will Lipman Photography for Engadget

Headphones and earbuds are typically some of the most plentiful deals on Prime Day, which makes it a great time to consider upgrading or picking up a pair for someone as a gift. Whether you prefer over-ear headphones or in-ear wireless buds, you'll find steep discounts across all types for Prime Day.

Best Prime Day Lego deals

A number of Lego sets have already been discounted for October Prime Day. Some of our favorites come from the Star Wars, Super Mario and Harry Potter lineups, and you'll find savings up to 41 percent on those.

Best Prime Day deals on robot vacuums and smart home gadgets

Everyone needs a vacuum, regardless of if you prefer to do the chore yourself or automate it with a robotic gadget. Plenty of top robot vacuums (and cordless vacuums) are on sale for Prime Day, along with a number of other smart home gadgets we recommend.

Best Prime Day deals on kitchen tech

Photo by Billy Steele / Engadget

The right kitchen tech can make all the difference in your cooking journey, whether you've just started to meal-prep or you have a multi-course Thanksgiving menu already planned. This fall Prime Day, we're seeing big discounts on some of our favorite small appliances from air fryers to pizza ovens to ice cream machines.

Best Prime Day deals on tech

Samsung

Yes, Black Friday is right around the corner, but it would be unwise to sleep on Prime Day tech deals (particularly if you already pay the annual fee to be a Prime member). We're seeing steep discounts on smartphones, TVs, streaming devices, gaming gear and much more this time around, making it a good time to pick up something for yourself or cross a few items off your holiday shopping list early.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice, and stay tuned to Engadget.com for all of the best tech deals coming out of October Prime Day 2024.