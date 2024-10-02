Amazon's Echo Spot smart alarm clock returns to a record low of $45 in this Prime Day deal

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

You can also purchase it in a bundle to get a free smart bulb.

In 2017, Amazon launched the Echo Spot only to discontinue it two years later. This year, Amazon brought it back with new features and a fresh look. The 2024 edition is also $50 cheaper than its predecessor. But that $80 price tag is cut even more in a sale ahead of Prime Day. Right now, you can get the Amazon Echo Spot for just $45 — a 44 percent discount. You can also opt for a bundle and get a TP-Link Tapo Smart Color Bulb with it for the same price.

The new Amazon Echo Spot forgoes the circular speaker of the original and instead offers a split look: the top half screen and the bottom half speaker. Amazon bills it as having improved sound and display quality. Otherwise, it has all the same basic features, like Alexa integration, music streaming, and displaying the weather forecast.

If you were put off from getting an Echo Spot in the past due to the inclusion of a camera (it does feel a bit weird for a bedside device), then you're in luck. Amazon foregoes the camera this time, giving you extra peace of mind.

