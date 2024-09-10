Amazon's Fire HD 8 tablet is more than half off and close to its Prime Day price

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

It’s only $5 more than it was during Amazon Prime Day in July.

Amazon’s Fire HD 8 tablet is more than half off, bringing the cost down to just $55. The original asking price is a whopping $130, so this is quite a bargain. As a matter of fact, it’s just $5 shy of the Amazon Prime Day price.

This is a decent tablet, even at the original sum. It boasts a hexa-core processor, 13 hours of battery life per charge, 2GB of RAM, 64GB of storage and a microSD slot for up to 1TB of additional storage.

It’s fairly thin and light, making it a budget-friendly option for a “kick around the house” tablet. Just plop it on the nightstand and use it for emergency Netflix sessions. We recommended the tablet in our official review, calling it “a great communal device.” It’s not going to win any design awards, but it gets the job done.

There are two caveats. First of all, this is an ad-supported model. There are ads on the lockscreen. I hate advertisements with the heat of 1,000 suns, but this never bothered me. The whole thing is fairly innocuous. The other potential downside involves the app store. This tablet can only access the Amazon Appstore and not Google Play. You’ll be able to find all of the big apps and games, but the more niche titles may not be available.

Amazon is also selling the slightly beefier Fire HD 10 tablet for $90, which is close to its Prime Day price. This one boasts a 10.1” FHD screen, an octa-core processor and 3GB of RAM.

October Prime Day 2024 is around the corner, serving as Amazon’s (un)official kickoff to the holiday shopping season. If you’re eager to snag some early holiday deals for those on your list (or yourself), here’s what we know so far about the next Prime Day shopping event.

When is October Prime Day 2024?

Amazon has not announced the dates of fall Prime Day 2024 yet, but we do know it will be returning sometime in October.

What is October Prime Day?

October Prime Day is an extension of the regular Prime Day sale held annually in July. It features exclusive deals on Amazon for Prime members, although not quite on as big of a scale as the main summer Prime Day.

How long is October Prime Day?

In years past, October Prime Day has been two days long, just like Prime Day in July.