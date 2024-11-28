Amazon's new Echo Show 21 is already $40 off in this Black Friday deal

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Amazon typically saves the best discounts on its own gear for Prime Day or Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and it hasn't deviated from that plan this year. It's even gone so far this time to discount a new Echo Show smart display it just debuted barely a week ago. Now you can get the new Echo Show 21 for $360, which is $40 off its usual price.

Amazon revealed the Echo Show 21 on November 20 and made it available to order immediately. No prizes for guessing that the device has a 21-inch screen. Of course, as with the Echo Show 15, this can be mounted on a wall. A countertop stand is available to buy separately.

Amazon Amazon Echo Show 21 Amazon's latest smart display is already on sale for Black Friday. The Echo Show 21 has dropped by $40 to $360. See at Amazon

The Echo Show 21 has a 1080p display and an upgraded camera. Amazon claims this offers more than double the field of view of the original Echo Show 15 as well as 65 percent more zoom. As the presence of a camera suggests, Amazon is hoping you'll use this for video calls too. The company claims to have reduced unwanted ambient noise with this model. The Echo Show 21 is said to offer double the bass and immersive sound as well.

You can use the Echo Show 21 as a Fire TV and it comes with an Alexa Voice Remote. The unit has Wi-Fi 6E connectivity and you can use it as a smart home hub.

Amazon has also updated the Echo Show 15 with all these features and the smaller unit is on sale as well. It's down to $270, which marks a discount of 10 percent.

Check out all of the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals here.