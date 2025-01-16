Anker's 20K power bank with charging base is down to a record-low price

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If you're in the market for a power bank, one of our favorite models is back down to its Black Friday price. Amazon has discounted Anker's 20,000mAh Prime Power Bank — with optional base included — to $110 or 41 percent off its regular $185 price. As mentioned, the last time the Anker Prime was $110, its current all-time low price, was during the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Anker Prime is Engadget's favorite premium power bank. Outside of its sleek design, the primary reason to consider the Prime over other, more affordable models is the ease of use you get when you pair the power bank with its optional base. The accessory features magnets that make it easy to align the charging pins, so you never need to fiddle around with a cable to start the recharging process. What's more, the base, with one USB-A and two USB-C connections, doubles the number of ports the Anker Prime offers.

Anker Anker Prime 20,000mAh Power Bank $109.99 $184.99 Anker's 20,000mAh Prime Power Bank is perfect for those who value convivence and ease of charging. It's also no slouch in the power department. See at Amazon

As for charging speeds, they're in line with what you can expect from other 20,000mAh power banks. In our testing, the Prime charged an iPhone 11 from dead to 75 percent in 47 minutes and to full in an hour and 48 minutes. With a phone that features a 3,110mAh capacity like the iPhone 11, you can expect the Prime to fully charge your device three to four times before it needs a recharge of its own.

The one downside of the Anker Prime is how expensive it is at its regular price. At $110, it's a much better purchase.

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