Anker's newest charger from CES 2025 is already discounted

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At CES 2025, Anker announced a slew of new products including a 3-in-1 robot vacuum that turns into a stick vacuum. While you can't pick that device up quite yet, the company's newest chargers and power banks are available to buy right now — and at a discount. Anker's 140W four-port wall charger is $10 off thanks to a coupon you can clip on both Amazon and Anker's website. The charging brick has a built-in display that lets you keep track of various metrics, including an "odometer" to track its lifetime usage.

When not on sale, the Anker Charger (140W, 4-Port, PD 3.1) costs the same as Apple's 140W wall charger for MacBooks but has loads of extra perks. Among those is its "high-definition" (although we don't know the exact resolution) color display. There, you can monitor its total output power, a per-port wattage breakdown, temperature and its total hours of operating time (the aforementioned "odometer"). The screen even rotates 90 degrees with a long press of its button to fit different outlet orientations.

Its three USB-C ports, two of which are high-speed and can charge a 15-inch MacBook Air to 50 percent in 30 minutes. Also onboard is a single USB-A port. The Anker Charger supports multiple fast-charging options, including PD3.1 and UFCS. It's bundled with a five-ft 240W USB-C to USB-C cable.

The four-port charger has an MSRP of $90, but you can get it for $80 by clipping a digital coupon on Amazon and Anker's website.

Also on sale is Anker's new 25,000mAh charger with two built-in cables. One cable is retractable, while the other loops into a lanyard when not in use. Anker says the retractable one has been tested for over 20,000 retractions, and the lanyard cable can support up to 44 pounds.

The soda-can-sized charger also has three USB-C ports, which can deliver up to 100W to your devices. It, too, has a display showing battery temperature, output and input wattage and battery health (this one is shown in a classic percentage rather than hours).

The Anker Power Bank (25K, 165W, Built-In and Retractable Cables) retails for $100 but can be yours for $90 with a coupon on Amazon and Anker's website.