Apple Music deal: Get six months of access for only $3

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If you're currently in the market for a music streaming subscription, have we got a deal for you. Pick up six months of Apple Music for just $3. That's not a typo. This discount brings the price down to, checks math, $0.50 per month. The cost is typically $11 per month, so this sale represents a savings of more than $60. You've got a few more days to grab it as well, since the deal runs through February 27.

The usual caveats apply. This is an enticement to bring in new subscribers, so current members are out of luck (myself included.) It's also not available for those who currently qualify for a three-month free trial of the service. Finally, this deal must be redeemed on an Apple device, and only iPhones running iOS 16 and later, Mac computers running MacOS 13 and later and the Vision Pro headset are applicable here.

Apple Apple Music Subscription (6 months) $3 $63 Offer for eligible new subscribers redeeming on eligible devices. Auto-renews at $10.99/mo after offer period until cancelled. Offer not available if you are eligible for a 3-months free Apple Music offer. Terms apply. See at Apple

Apple Music is a fine little streaming platform. The audio quality is on point, with lossless streaming available at no charge, and the UI is easy-to-navigate. It may not allow exclusive access to Joe Rogan episodes, like Spotify, but that's because Apple Music seems dedicated to, well, music.

To that end, the app places a heavy emphasis on curation. There are all kinds of playlists that were created by actual humans, and they receive regular updates. Many artist pages include playlists of deep cuts, essential hits and more. Albums are often accompanied by a review or synopsis, which is a nice touch. The app also gives access to several live radio stations that are hosted by actual DJs, and not AI simulacrums.

Apple Music still uses an algorithm for many of its custom playlists unique to each user, but the human touch is still appreciated. The Spotify algorithm for discovering new music is a bit more adventurous, but the Apple algo gets the job done.

On the downside, the service works best on Apple devices. There's also no free tier, which is something of a bummer. To that end, make sure you cancel before the six months runs out, if it's not your bag. Otherwise, you'll start getting charged $11 each month.

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