Apple's 13-inch M2 iPad Air is back on sale for $720

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

It’s not too late to get that bright student in your life a back-to-school gift that could help with their studies. An iPad can be useful for note taking and writing papers (especially with a keyboard attachment), carrying out research and definitely not streaming a new TV obsession during class.

So if you’ve been lagging on a back-to-school gift or even just want to treat yourself to one of Apple’s iPads, you may be pleased to learn that the iPad Air is currently on sale. The 13-inch M2 iPad Air with 128GB of storage is available in purple, space gray and starlight for $720. That's a discount of $79, which is almost a record low. Be sure to clip the coupon on Amazon before heading to the checkout to get the full discount.

The 11-inch M2 iPad Air is also on sale. It's $50 off at $549 in the space gray, starlight and blue colorways.

The most recent version of the iPad Air is our pick for the best iPad for most people. Sure, it's more expensive than the base iPad, but it's much more capable. Other than the screen real estate, the main difference between the two iPad Air sizes is that the 13-inch variant has a brighter display (600 nits vs 500 nits). Although the fully laminated display is an improvement from the previous iPad Air, the refresh rate is 60Hz, so it doesn't look as smooth as the iPad Pro's 120Hz OLED panel.

It can handle basic tasks like web browsing and video streaming with ease, thanks to its M2 chipset and 8GB of RAM. The hardware can handle more demanding tasks too — it can run high-end games like Death Stranding and the Resident Evil 4 remake . The tablet is also compatible with Apple Intelligence, the suite of AI tools that Apple will start rolling out in October .

On top of all that, the M2 iPad Air should run for up to 10 hours or so on a single charge. It has a USB-C port for charging and peripherals, while the Touch ID fingerprint scanner is built into the power button.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.