Apple's AirPods Pro 2 are on sale for the first time this year

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Apple's AirPods Pro 2 earbuds are on sale for $180 via Amazon. This is the first serious discount of the year and represents a savings of 28 percent. It's not a record-low, but it's darn close.

The AirPods Pro 2 earbuds have made a real name for themselves since originally launching back in 2022. They easily made our list of the best wireless earbuds, and with good reason. These are a marked improvement over the prior iteration in nearly every way. The sound quality is fantastic and the earbuds now feature active noise cancellation.

In our official review, we heaped particular praise on the transparency mode. It sounds so natural, especially when compared to some rival earbuds out there. You can leave the AirPods in during a real-life conversation and likely not even notice you're wearing them. Other features include ultra-fast pairing with Apple devices, hands-free Siri and spatial audio.

A recent software update also brought a reduction in wireless audio latency, which should be great for mobile gaming. Another boon for gamers? Voice quality has gotten an uptick, thanks to 16-bit, 48kHz audio during live chats.

The major issue with these earbuds is the price, which has been alleviated slightly by today's sale. As a minor gripe, the touch gestures do take a bit of practice to get right, but it's not rocket science.

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