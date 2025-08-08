Apple's iPad Air M3 gets a $150 discount for Labor Day

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The back-to-school season is a good time to save on tech, whether you're returning to campus or not. While some discounts are reserved for students, others are available to everyone. One of the best right now is on Apple's M3-powered iPad Air, which is somewhat of a goldilocks tablet — one that will be a great option for just about everyone. You can grab it for $150 off at Amazon right now.

This deal applies to each configuration of the 11-inch and 13-inch versions of the most recent iPad Air. So, the 11-inch model is as low as $449, while the 13-inch model is down to $649. The same deals can be found at Best Buy and Target if you prefer to shop somewhere other than Amazon. This is an all-time low price and beats the deal we saw on Prime Day by $30.

Apple Apple iPad Air 11-inch with M3 chip $449.00 $599.00 The M3 iPad Air is down to an all-time low price right now. See at Amazon

The iPad Air M3 is more of an iterative refresh than a grand overhaul, but the spec bump means it'll last you a long time before the tablet's performance becomes a problem. This iPad occupies the position of "best for most" in our iPad buying guide, reinforcing that goldilocks analogy. The M3 chip is the main draw here, with Geekbench 6 scores proclaiming it around 16 percent more powerful than the M2 iPad Air, which is no slouch itself.

Beyond the chip, it has a superior display and speakers to the entry-level model, and wider accessory support. You also get the option of a 13-inch display, which is great for artists or anyone who sees the iPad as a viable laptop replacement.

If there's an obvious downside to the iPad Air M3, it's that it doesn't have the nice 120Hz OLED display of the iPad Pro. This is hardly surprising, as Apple often focuses on display tech to differentiate its Pro and non-Pro devices, but it's probably time the refresh rate on the middle-of-the-road iPad at least jumped up to ProMotion. Face ID is long overdue too. If you can live with these caveats, though, the iPad Air is an excellent option, particularly at this price.

If you think the Air is too much for your needs, the iPad A16, Apple's entry-level tablet, is down to $299 right now. It was slightly cheaper during Prime Day in July, but this discount is still worth considering if you're looking to pick up a newer iPad for less.

Check out our coverage of the best Apple deals for more discounts, and follow @EngadgetDeals on X for the latest tech deals and buying advice.