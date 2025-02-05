Apple's M2 MacBook Air drops to $800

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The M2 MacBook Air is on sale for just $800 via Amazon. This is a decent discount, as this model has been going for around $1,000 lately. The well-reviewed laptop is actually on sale for $950, but there's a clippable coupon worth $150. The only caveat to this sale is that the coupon doesn't work on the midnight black model, but all other colorways are fair game.

The laptop easily found a spot on our list of the best MacBooks. It lacks some of the punch of last year's M3 MacBook Air but the M2 chip is no slouch. This computer is fast and should be able to handle most everything you throw at it. This particular model includes 8GB of RAM and 512GB of solid-state storage.

We heaped a whole bunch of praise on Apple's M2 MacBook Air upon the initial release, calling it a "near-perfect Mac." The screen is bright and colorful, the battery lasts 18 hours per charge and the computer is both thin and light. As previously mentioned, the performance is speedy, even when using software like Logic Pro X.

The only downsides? This isn't Apple's latest MacBook Air and it only comes with 8GB of RAM. Most MacBooks come with 16GB nowadays. The webcam is also on the drab side. If you find yourself in a lot of Zoom meetings, look into purchasing a standalone webcam.

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