Apple's M2 MacBook Air drops to a record low of $799

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

It's our favorite budget MacBook — or as "budget" as a MacBook can be.

As usual, summer has sped by in the blink of an eye, which means it's already back-to-school season. Thankfully, there are some great tech deals for college students (and lucky high school ones), including a record-low price on Apple's 2022 MacBook Air with an M2 chip. Right now, you can get the 256GB laptop in any color for its Prime Day price of $799, down from $999 — a 20 percent discount.

The 2022 MacBook Air is our choice for best budget MacBook thanks to a range of features that hold up two years later. It's a "near-perfect Mac," as we called it while giving it a 96 in our review, offering a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display with up to 500 nits of brightness and a 60Hz refresh rate.

This MacBook also has an M2 chip with eight CPU cores and up to 10 GPU cores. Apple has recently introduced the M4 chip, but the M2 should give you plenty of power for any run-of-the-mill programs. Speaking of power, you should get some excellent, vibrant sound quality with the MacBook Air's quad-speaker system — plus, it's compatible with Dolby Atmos and Spatial Audio.

