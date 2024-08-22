11 must-have gadgets for college students in 2024

Students have enough to remember for all of their classes, coursework and extracurricular activities — a password manager can help remove one thing from that list. And by “one thing,” we actually mean a lot of things, since students have a ton of passwords to keep track of for school accounts and personal ones. Our top pick for the best password manager, 1Password, provides a ton of value at the relatively affordable price of $36 per year — and right now, you can get 25 percent off your first year subscription when you sign up by September 15.

First and foremost, it saves all of your passwords and login credentials in a secure vault that you can access on any device you have all by remembering just one master password. That means you can ditch the peeling sticky notes next to your computer screen and never have to worry about forgetting an important password again. Even better, 1Password has a tool that will help create strong passwords for you so you don’t fall into the (unsafe) trap of reusing the same, tired passwords for everything. And when you need to use your credentials online, 1Passwords browser extensions will autofill usernames and passwords when you visit key sites, so you can login quickly without lifting (too many) fingers.